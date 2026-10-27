5 Shot Dead At Guwahati Hotel, 4 From Same Family Lease Dispute Suspected

Five people, including four members of the same family, were shot dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night. The firing took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in the city's busy Bora Service area and also left one person injured.

Within an hour of the shooting, police apprehended Ghanakanta Gogoi, the property's leaseholder, and confiscated the gun. Hotel owner Helena Bharali, her brother Bhudev Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, daughter-in-law Riniki Kashyap, and their driver Narayan Das have all been confirmed as victims. Satyendra Pathak, the hotel's caretaker, was hurt.

According to a top physician at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Satyen Pathak is the only person who survived the gunfight, and his health is now stable.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the shooting happened at about 9:00 p.m. Five of the six individuals who were shot died as a result of their wounds. The injured person who is still alive is receiving medical care at a hospital.

According to the police commissioner, four of the deceased belonged to the same family, while the fifth was from their village. The injured person is also from the same village.

Giving details of the incident, Mahanta said the preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn.

"The accused had rented the hotel, and the disagreement apparently concerned both the hotel owner and the leased property weapon used in the event, a.32-bore licensed handgun, has been confiscated. Interrogation is proceeding, and preliminary evidence shows that the event was the result of a property dispute linked to the hotel's lease agreement," Mahanta noted.

The commissioner further stated that the accused "had taken the hotel on lease about a year ago... A scientific and thorough investigation is underway to bring the case to its logical conclusion, with every detail of the incident likely to be found by Tuesday."

Police teams had arrived at the scene earlier and started an effort to capture the perpetrators. The victims' bodies are being transported for post-mortem investigations.