Harry Kane Becomes First Englishman In 25 Years To Win Ballon D'or

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 27 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or in a ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre.

The 70th edition of the prestigious award was held outside of the French capital for the first time this year – as a tribute to its inaugural winner from 1956 Stanley Matthews.

The England captain becomes just the fifth Englishman to win the award, after Stanley Matthews (1956), Bobby Charlton (1966), Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979), Michael Owen (2001).

Kane's 36 goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in 2025/26 earned the striker a second European Golden Shoe, while his 61 goals across all competitions for the German giant made headlines around the globe.

The Three Lions striker and joint all-time appearance maker enjoyed a goal-laden season with Bayern Munich and England, scoring 73 times in 65 games – 61 of which came for his club and 12 for his country.

Kane's contributions helped England to finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this summer, the Three Lions' best finish at a World Cup since winning it in 1966.

The forward – Europe's top scorer last season – also won the Bundesliga title, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with Bayern Munich.

“It was an incredible year for me last year – to score the amount of goals I did was something I'm extremely proud of," he said.“It was the best season of my career without a doubt.

“It wouldn't be possible without many people along the way. My Bayern Munich teammates, my England teammates, the coaches – Thomas Tuchel, Vincent Kompany.

“To score this amount of goals is a total team effort. Without them, without the players I have around me pushing me in training and in matches, it wouldn't be possible.”

Kane also received the Gerd Muller Trophy, given to the best men's striker of the year. It is the second time he has won the award, having shared the prize with Kylian Mbappe in 2024.