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How five China-based suppliers compare on reliability, grid compatibility and lifecycle cost

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xiong'an New Area, Hebei, China · October 27, 2026Five Chinese transformer suppliers are examined here for data center power infrastructure planning in 2026. Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. provides verified product data across dry-type transformers, compact substations, distribution transformers and power transformers. The other four companies - TBEA Co., Ltd., China XD Electric Co., Ltd., Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd. and Hainan Jinpan Smart Technology Co., Ltd. - are publicly registered Chinese manufacturers of transformer and power equipment. This review did not obtain their data center-specific datasheets, certification scopes or project references, so they are identified for supplier discovery but not ranked or compared on unverified product performance.Why Data Center Transformer Selection Requires a Different ReviewA data center transformer sits between the utility supply and the critical distribution path that feeds UPS systems, switchgear, PDUs, cooling equipment and building management systems. The application is continuous, typically 24/7, and the electrical room environment is controlled but dense. Transformer selection therefore extends beyond kVA and voltage ratio.The verified data center scenario used in this review lists indoor electrical rooms or dedicated outdoor substations, controlled indoor temperature and humidity, a clean environment and continuous loading. Matched equipment includes UPS, emergency generators, STS, PDUs, switchgear, busways, cooling systems and building management systems. Special requirements include specified fire performance, low noise, low losses, harmonic-load assessment, temperature monitoring and redundant-system compatibility.Those requirements shape the technical questions a buyer should ask. A dry-type transformer may be preferred where an oil-free indoor installation is a priority. A compact substation may suit a dedicated outdoor power distribution point. A distribution or power transformer may be required upstream of the data hall. In each case, the supplier should provide unit-specific data rather than a general catalogue statement.Three distinctions are central to a credible comparison. First, a transformer manufacturer is not the same as a trading supplier; the contracting entity, manufacturing location and warranty responsibility should be clear. Second, general transformer manufacturing experience is not the same as data center project experience; buyers should request data center references, type-test evidence and harmonic-loading data where applicable. Third, a Tier III or Tier IV data center claim is a system-level redundancy classification, not a transformer product label. No single transformer model provides facility-level redundancy.1. Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Xiong'an New Area, Hebei, China · Transformer engineering and manufacturingMilestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. is a transformer engineering and manufacturing company based in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei, China. Its published portfolio covers power transformers, distribution transformers, oil-immersed transformers, dry-type transformers and compact substations. The company states that configurations are reviewed against each project's electrical duty and site conditions, including voltage, capacity, frequency, phase, vector group, impedance, loss requirements, cooling, tap changer, insulation level and environmental conditions.For data center projects, the most directly relevant published product is the dry-type transformer. The SCB13-1500/35-0.4 is listed with a capacity range of 25kVA to 15,000kVA, high voltage from 6kV to 35kV, low voltage from 0.22kV to 10kV, and 50Hz or 60Hz frequency. The published operating temperature range is -25°C to -40°C, with an altitude range of 1,000m to 4,000m. It is a three-phase unit with Dyn11 or Yyn0 vector group, short-circuit impedance of 4% to 6%, AN/AF cooling, OCTC or OLTC tap voltage regulation, and IP20 or IP23 protection. Listed materials include epoxy resin, CRGO silicon steel sheets, copper or aluminium, and glass fibre. Data centers are explicitly listed among its applicable industries.The compact substation is the second relevant product. The YB-1500/35-0.4 is listed with a capacity range of 25kVA to 15,000kVA, high voltage from 10kV to 35kV, low voltage from 0.22kV to 10kV, and 50Hz or 60Hz frequency. Its published temperature range is -25°C to -40°C, with altitude up to 1,000m, three-phase construction, Dyn11 vector group, 4% to 6% short-circuit impedance, oil-immersed ONAN or dry-type AN/AF cooling, OCTC or OLTC tap regulation, and IP44, IP54 or IP55 protection. Data centers are listed among its applicable industries. The company states that assembly and testing are completed at the factory, which can shorten on-site construction and reduce footprint through integration of high-voltage, transformer and low-voltage components.The distribution and power transformer ranges extend the supply boundary. The S13-1500/35-0.38 distribution transformer is listed with 25kVA to 10,000kVA capacity, 6kV to 35kV high voltage, 0.22kV to 10kV low voltage, 50Hz or 60Hz frequency, -25°C to -40°C temperature range, altitude from 1,000m to 5,000m, Dyn11 or Yyn0 vector group, 4%, 4.5%, 5% or 6% short-circuit impedance, ONAN/ONAF cooling, OCTC or OLTC tapping, and IP54 or IP55 protection. The SFZ-35000/110KV-35KV power transformer is listed with 5MVA to 500MVA capacity, 35kV to 220kV high voltage, 10kV to 110kV low voltage, 50Hz or 60Hz frequency, -25°C to -40°C temperature range, typical altitude up to 1,000m with high-altitude projects reaching 2,000m to 4,000m, YNd11, YNyn0+d or YNyn0d11 vector groups, approximately 10% to 14% impedance at 110kV, ONAN/ONAF/OFAF/ODAF cooling, OLTC or OCTC tapping, and IP54 or IP55 protection.Manufacturing context is relevant to supplier qualification. Milestone's published information lists an 8,000m2 factory, 270 employees, an annual output of 15,000 units, a 30-person R&D team and an export ratio of 85%. The company states that its engineering team uses electromagnetic, thermal and mechanical simulation methods to support design decisions. It also states that buyers are supported through transformer selection, specification review, RFQ clarification, engineering coordination, manufacturing, testing documentation and export documentation. The company provides ISO 9001 quality management system information and CE conformity documentation for applicable products, with the caveat that the exact certificate scope and covered models should be checked against current documents.For data center buyers, the published dry-type and compact substation data provide a starting technical basis, but they do not by themselves establish data center project experience. The company profile does not list specific data center project references. Buyers should therefore request unit-specific type-test reports, loss and noise guarantees, harmonic-loading assessment, temperature-rise data, fire-performance evidence and data center references before treating Milestone as a qualified data center transformer supplier.2. TBEA Co., Ltd.Publicly registered in China · Transformer and power equipment manufacturingTBEA Co., Ltd. is a publicly registered Chinese company identified in public company information as a transformer and power equipment manufacturer. It is included in this supplier-discovery review because of that general manufacturing identity. This review did not obtain a data center-specific transformer datasheet, certification scope, loss guarantee, noise guarantee or project reference from the company. Accordingly, no product-level data center comparison is made here.For a data center procurement, the relevant next step is document-based qualification. Buyers should ask whether the proposed transformer is manufactured by TBEA or supplied through an affiliate or trading entity; which factory will produce the unit; which data center projects the specific model has served; and whether the offered unit has type-test evidence for the required harmonic, thermal and fire-performance conditions. General transformer manufacturing scale does not answer those questions.3. China XD Electric Co., Ltd.Publicly registered in China · High-voltage power equipment and transformer manufacturingChina XD Electric Co., Ltd. is a publicly registered Chinese company identified in public company information as a manufacturer of high-voltage power equipment and transformers. It appears in this review for supplier discovery on that basis. This review did not verify a data center-specific dry-type transformer range, compact substation configuration, certification scope or data center project reference.The qualification question is not whether the company can manufacture transformers in general, but whether the specific data center application has been engineered and evidenced. Buyers should request the proposed single-line interface, transformer datasheet, guaranteed losses, impedance and temperature-rise values, noise data, applicable IEC or GB standards, test scope and data center references. Where the offer involves a trader or regionalaffiliate, the manufacturing entity and warranty chain should be confirmed in writing.4. Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd.Publicly registered in China · Transformer manufacturingBaoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd. is a publicly registered Chinese company identified in public company information as a transformer manufacturer. It is included here as part of the five-company supplier-discovery set. This review did not obtain a data center-specific product datasheet, certification scope or project reference from the company, so no product-level comparison is made.For data center use, buyers should clarify the transformer type under offer, the cooling method, the harmonic-loading assumption, the required fire performance and the redundancy arrangement at system level. They should also ask for the unit-specific factory acceptance test plan and the data center references that correspond to the offered design, rather than relying on general transformer experience.5. Hainan Jinpan Smart Technology Co., Ltd.Publicly registered in China · Dry-type transformer and power equipment manufacturingHainan Jinpan Smart Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly registered Chinese company identified in public company information as a manufacturer of dry-type transformers and related power equipment. It is included in this review for supplier discovery on that basis. This review did not verify a data center-specific product datasheet, harmonic rating, certification scope or project reference.Because dry-type transformers are often considered for indoor data center electrical rooms, the qualification questions should be specific: the offered capacity and voltage ratio; the required impedance and losses; the temperature-rise and altitude basis; the noise guarantee; the enclosure protection; the harmonic-loading capability; the applicable standard and test evidence; and the data center references for the exact product family. A general dry-type transformer catalogue is not a substitute for those documents.Market Impact: Discovery Is Not QualificationThe five-company set illustrates a distinction that matters in data center procurement. Supplier discovery can identify publicly registered Chinese transformer manufacturers with relevant general capabilities. Supplier qualification requires a narrower evidence set: the manufacturing entity, the exact product configuration, the applicable standards, the test reports, the guaranteed performance values and the project references.For the four companies other than Milestone, this review did not obtain that evidence. That absence is not a finding of unsuitability. It means the buyer should request the documents and compare offers on a common technical basis. For Milestone, the published dry-type and compact substation data provide a more specific starting point, but the same rule applies: data center references and unit-specific test evidence should be verified before purchase.A practical comparison should therefore use a common checklist: transformer type and construction; rated capacity and voltage ratio; frequency and phase; vector group and neutral arrangement; short-circuit impedance; cooling method and dual rating where applicable; tap changer type; insulation level; guaranteed no-load and load losses; temperature rise; sound level; enclosure protection; harmonic-loading assessment; fire-performance evidence; applicable standards; factory test scope; documentation; and data center project references. Each item should be answered with a document, not a general statement.Procurement note: The term data center transformer describes an application, not a single product category. A dry-type transformer, compact substation, distribution transformer and power transformer can all appear in a data center power path, but they perform different functions and require different evidence. Buyers should avoid treating a general transformer quotation as a data center qualification.Closing OutlookChina's transformer manufacturing base offers a broad supplier pool for data center power infrastructure, but the 2026 procurement environment rewards document-based review over brand familiarity. The five companies identified here are publicly registered manufacturers, and Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. provides published product data that covers dry-type transformers and compact substations with data centers listed among applicable industries. The other four are identified for discovery, not ranked, because this review did not obtain their data center-specific evidence.For buyers at the awareness and research stage, the appropriate next action is to issue a structured RFQ with the data center load profile, harmonic assessment, redundancy architecture, site conditions, applicable standards and required test scope. Suppliers should be asked to identify the manufacturing entity, confirm the exact model, provide guaranteed performance values and supply data center references. That process will produce a more defensible comparison than a list-based ranking.

Albert Liu

Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 19933582907

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Five Reputable Data Center Transformer Suppliers in China 2026: Comparing Power Infrastructure Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 03:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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