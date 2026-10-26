Two-Day Uttarakhand Assembly Session To Begin In Gairsain Today

MENAFN - IANS) Gairsain, Oct 27 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly session is set to begin in Gairsain on Tuesday, and the state government is scheduled to present a supplementary budget of approximately Rs 7,412 crore on the first day.

The two-day session is expected to witness detailed discussions on financial proposals, legislative business and issues of public interest, with the possibility of heated exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Along with the supplementary budget, the government is set to introduce eight bills during the session, making financial and legislative matters the key focus of proceedings.

The House will also pay tributes to former Chief Minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and former Minister Heera Singh Bisht.

As many as 31 MLAs have submitted 445 questions for the session, seeking answers from the government on a range of issues concerning the public and the state's development.

The questions are expected to bring several important matters to the floor of the House, with legislators seeking clarifications from the government on issues affecting their constituencies and the state as a whole.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri has appealed to all political parties to extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the two-day session.

Ahead of the session, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress have been holding internal meetings to discuss their respective strategies and prepare for the proceedings.

The parties have been deliberating on the issues they intend to raise in the House, particularly those related to governance, public welfare and the state's financial priorities.

The Congress remained absent from the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Gairsain to discuss preparations for the Assembly session.

The meeting was attended by ministers and MLAs, who held detailed discussions on the proceedings and the issues likely to come up during the two-day sitting.

Sharing details of the meeting, CM Dhami said on X, "During this, meaningful discussions took place on the proceedings of the House, important issues related to public interest, and matters pertaining to the state's development and public welfare."

Meanwhile, the Congress is preparing to corner the government over a range of issues, including unemployment, inflation, law and order, and local concerns.

The Opposition is also set to organise a protest around the Assembly, seeking to highlight what it considers key shortcomings in the government's handling of these matters.