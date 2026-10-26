S. Korea's GDP Expands 1 Pc In July-Sep On Strong Exports, Investment

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 27 (IANS) Strong semiconductor-led exports and investment drove South Korea's economy to grow faster than expected by 1 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier, putting annual growth of 3.6 percent within reach, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- rose 1 percent in the July-September period from three months earlier, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK), reports Yonhap news agency.

The third-quarter reading marked an increase from the previous quarter's 0.6 percent expansion and exceeded the BOK's earlier forecast of 0.3 percent made in August.

From a year earlier, the South Korean economy expanded 3.4 percent in the third quarter, slowing slightly from 3.7 percent in the second quarter.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1 percent in 2025 amid weak facility investment and a downturn in the construction sector.

Fuelled by the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom and resulting global demand for semiconductors, the South Korean economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, marking its strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2020, when the economy expanded 2.2 percent.

The BOK said the economy had grown a cumulative 3.6 percent over the first three quarters of 2026. "If the economy maintains the on-quarter growth pace in the fourth quarter, GDP will likely grow 3.6 percent for the full year," Lee Dong-won of the BOK's statistics department said during a press conference. "If fourth-quarter growth reaches 1.4 percent on-quarter, the annual growth rate could reach 4 percent."

South Korea's outbound shipments topped a record US$120.9 billion in September, up 83.5 percent from a year earlier, with exports of semiconductors exceeding $60 billion.

In detail, exports rose 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and imports increased 2.4 percent, while government spending advanced 1.9 percent. Net exports contributed 0.1 percentage point to the quarterly GDP growth, while domestic demand added 0.9 percentage point.

Facility investment increased 4.1 percent, and construction investment climbed 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis. However, private consumption fell 0.2 percent.

-IANS

na/