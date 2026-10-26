Manifestation Therapy Introduces Framework Connecting Neuroscience, Trauma Healing And Spirituality By Judy Hawley

MENAFN - GetNews)Manifestation Therapy® has introduced an integrative approach to personal transformation developed by founder Judy Hawley, MSW, RSW, combining evidence-based psychological practices, trauma-informed perspectives, nervous system awareness, and spiritual exploration. The framework examines how past experiences and learns protective patterns may influence beliefs, emotional responses, relationships and decisions about future opportunities.

Hawley, a Canadian registered social worker, trauma therapist, transformational coach, author and podcast host, brings more than 20 years of experience in mental health and human behaviour to her work. Through Manifestation Therapy®, she explores the relationship between psychological healing, personal development and conscious manifestation, challenging the idea that lasting change depends solely on motivation, positive thinking or willpower.

“You cannot always think your way out of patterns your nervous system has learned to protect you with,” Hawley said.“Understanding how these patterns develop can create space for greater self-awareness, new choices and a different relationship with the future.”

The approach draws on therapeutic modalities and practices including Brainspotting, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), somatic practices, mindfulness and trauma-focused interventions. These are integrated with the 12 Universal Principles and spiritual exploration, while recognizing the distinction between psychological approaches and spiritual beliefs.

A central element of the framework is the sequence Release, Regulate, Align and Manifest. It provides an organizing structure for exploring established patterns, developing awareness of emotional and nervous system responses, identifying personal values and considering intentional changes in behaviour and direction.

The framework also addresses neuroplasticity, the brain's capacity to change through learning and experience. Rather than presenting manifestation as a substitute for psychological care or as a guarantee of specific outcomes, the approach considers how past experiences, emotional conditioning and beliefs can shape a person's perception of possibilities and capacity to pursue change.

Manifestation Therapy® encompasses trauma-focused psychotherapy for clients in Ontario, international virtual transformational coaching, individual sessions, intensives, and structured programs. Its educational offerings include The Manifestation Reset, a 90-minute workshop addressing trauma education, nervous system awareness, identity transformation and manifestation.

Hawley is also the author of Manifestation Therapy: Universal Principles in Supportive Practice and its companion workbook. Her podcast explores neuroscience, psychology, trauma, spirituality, manifestation and human potential. Additional planned publications include a children's book exploring spiritual guides and a journal inspired by the Mayan calendar.

Readers can learn more about the Manifestation Therapy® approach by visiting, where they can access the free Manifestation Therapy® Check-In Quiz and explore resources related to personal development. The website also provides information about The Manifestation Reset, a 90-minute workshop focused on trauma education, nervous system awareness, identity transformation, and manifestation. Additional resources include the Manifestation Therapy® Podcast, hosted by Hawley, which explores neuroscience, trauma healing, psychology, spirituality, and personal growth. Information about personalized coaching, intensive programs, Hawley's books and other offerings is also available online.

About Manifestation Therapy®

Founded by Judy Hawley, MSW, RSW, Manifestation Therapy® brings together psychological approaches, trauma-informed perspectives, personal development, and spiritual exploration under the philosophy“Where Science Meets Soul.” Its work focuses on self-awareness, nervous system regulation, identity, and meaningful personal change.