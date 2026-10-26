From Chishui To Hangang: 2026 Moutai Night In Seoul Opens

MENAFN - GetNews)Glasses were raised and cultures came together in a spirit of elegance and friendship. On October 25, the 2026 Moutai Night in Seoul opened in the South Korean capital, bringing together representatives from the country's political, business and cultural communities. With Chinese baijiu and its traditions of hospitality serving as a cultural bridge, the gathering evoked shared memories rooted in the heritage of China and South Korea, adding a new contemporary dimension to the global growth of Chinese brands.

The evening featured Qi Purple, Moutai's traditional Chinese color for 2026, as its principal visual theme. Its origins can be traced to the prominence of purple in the ancient State of Qi during China's Spring and Autumn Period, while its auspicious symbolism recalls the traditional image of purple clouds arriving from the east. Throughout the event, the color created a unified visual narrative that brought the elegance of Chinese aesthetics to life. Guests enjoyed Moutai cocktails, explored displays showcasing Moutai's brand and cultural heritage, and viewed a showcase of Moutai products. They also immersed themselves in traditional Miao crafts recognized as intangible cultural heritage, gaining a deeper appreciation of Moutai's jiang-flavor baijiu heritage and the distinctive culture of Guizhou through each handcrafted piece. After touring the displays, guests sat down to dinner and enjoyed warm conversation amid performances of music and dance. The banquet reflected a cultural tradition grounded in ritual and music, as well as mutual respect between host and guest. Moving beyond a one-way presentation of the brand, the relaxed atmosphere of conversation around the table helped bridge linguistic and geographical divides, allowing a sense of connection to emerge naturally.

Building on this elegant gathering, Moutai created a warm and welcoming space for cross-cultural exchange. The event also featured a screening of Share Warmth with the World, Moutai's first product campaign film created specifically for overseas markets. The film weaves six formats of Kweichow Moutai Feitian Series into five stories set against different cultural backgrounds. Through nuanced and emotionally resonant storytelling, it introduces international audiences to Moutai while conveying the warmth of Chinese culture.

The distinctive value of this dialogue between neighboring cultures is grounded in a deep shared heritage. China and Korea have both been shaped by Confucian traditions of ritual and music, and share longstanding customs of offering drinks as a gesture of respect and welcoming guests with a banquet. Yet differences in geography and the evolution of local customs have allowed each country's drinking culture to develop its own distinctive character. In both cultures, younger drinkers traditionally hold their glasses slightly lower when toasting an elder. In Korea, they also traditionally turn slightly away from the elder when taking a drink. In terms of flavor, Moutai is known for its rich aroma and lingering finish, while traditional Korean alcoholic beverages generally have lighter, softer flavor profiles. This blend of shared heritage and distinctive traditions gives the dialogue a natural and meaningful dynamic.

Building on this shared yet distinctive cultural foundation, Moutai Night continues to create a platform for dialogue through a shared appreciation of baijiu and culture. In 2024, Malaysia and Vietnam hosted the first international editions of Moutai Night, while events in Germany, Spain, France, Australia and New Zealand offered new expressions of the idea of fostering friendships through culture. In 2025, the Osaka edition, held under the theme“Eastern Craftsmanship, Shared Across Mountains and Seas,” brought the event series to a more mature stage. The gathering in Seoul marks another natural extension of this international cultural initiative in South Korea. This evolution points in a clear direction: a shift from showcasing the brand to creating spaces for meaningful exchange. As an international cultural event series, Moutai Night is strengthening Moutai's cultural influence and positioning the brand as the backdrop against which connections are made and new stories unfold.

From the Chishui River to the Hangang River, the gathering fostered a sense of connection through a shared appreciation of baijiu and offered a new model for how Chinese brands can communicate across cultures. In a globalized world, cultural exchange can take shape not only through encounters between civilizations across mountains and seas, but also through mutual respect, understanding and harmonious coexistence between cultures rooted in a shared heritage.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.