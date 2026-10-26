PIASPACE To Supply MACS To Ad Lib Hotel And KAEN.KET Shopping Mall In Thailand AI

MENAFN - GetNews) incident detection technology deployed at key facilities in Khon Kaen, contributing to smart city development

SEOUL, South Korea - October 26, 2026 - PIASPACE (CEO Yoo Hyun-soo), a company specializing in AI video analytics based on vision language models (VLMs), has signed a contract to supply its real-time AI video analytics solution, MACS, to Ad Lib Hotel and KAEN shopping mall, both owned by Thailand's Mitr Phol Group. The contract was signed on Oct. 1 at KAEN in Khon Kaen, Thailand. It marks the expansion of MACS from the Khon Kaen Provincial Police command center to major commercial facilities in the region.

MACS uses AI to analyze footage from existing CCTV cameras and detects safety and security incidents in real time, including fires, smoke, falls, and people carrying weapons. Because it works with existing video infrastructure, the solution can be flexibly deployed across a wide range of facilities without installing new dedicated cameras.

Crowded public venues such as hotels and shopping malls need safety management systems that can quickly detect and respond to dangerous situations. PIASPACE has deployed MACS at major high-traffic facilities in Korea, including Hyundai Department Store's Cheonho branch and the Banwoldang Underground Shopping Center in Daegu. Building on this field experience at home, the company is now expanding its business in Thailand beyond public safety into private facilities such as hotels and shopping malls.

The contract is also notable as it extends PIASPACE's track record in Khon Kaen to private commercial facilities. The company previously deployed MACS at the Khon Kaen Provincial Police command center, gaining experience in adapting the solution to local conditions. With this public safety reference in the local community, PIASPACE is now expanding the use of its AI video analytics to facilities that residents and tourists visit every day.

Khon Kaen is one of the cities included in the Thai government's smart city development plan and is pursuing urban development driven by technology and innovation. By applying AI-based incident detection to public safety infrastructure and major commercial facilities, PIASPACE is helping advance local safety management systems. The contract shows that AI video analytics can support not only public safety at the city level but also safety management at a variety of everyday facilities.

PIASPACE's experience in Southeast Asia extends beyond Thailand. After successfully completing two proofs of concept (PoCs) with Vanguard Healthcare, Singapore's leading senior care provider, the company has met the requirements for vendor registration and expects to sign a contract in the first quarter of 2027. Drawing on its experience across public safety, commercial facilities, and healthcare, PIASPACE plans to identify business opportunities that meet local needs and continue expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.

"This contract is meaningful because it goes beyond a simple solution supply deal. It is the result of building trust with our local partners in Khon Kaen and accumulating real-world deployment experience and results," said Yoo Hyun-soo, CEO of PIASPACE. "Based on the community reference we secured through the Khon Kaen Provincial Police command center, we have been able to expand into hotels and shopping malls. We will continue to provide solutions tailored to local conditions and needs, and build a sustainable business foundation in Thailand and across Southeast Asia."

PIASPACE develops and supplies VLM-based AI video analytics solutions, including MACS for real-time incident detection and SSAVE for natural language AI video search. The company helps public institutions, industrial sites, and commercial facilities use video data to improve safety management and operational efficiency.

Earlier this year, PIASPACE was selected for the Thailand global expansion program hosted by Seoul Startup Hub Gongdeok, laying the groundwork for its entry into the Thai market. Run in partnership with Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the program provided step-by-step support for market entry, from local market research and strategy consulting to networking and IR pitching sessions with Thai companies and investors. Through the program, PIASPACE expanded its local network, developed concrete business opportunities, and laid the foundation for this contract.

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About PIASPACE

PIASPACE is a company specializing in AI video analytics based on vision language models (VLMs). Through innovations in model lightweighting and detection performance, the company delivers tailored solutions optimized for both large-scale servers and edge devices. In particular, its situation detection capabilities, which draw on the contextual understanding of VLMs, deliver high performance across a wide range of fields, including public safety, facility management, physical security, and healthcare. Through this, PIASPACE continues to own and develop industry-leading technology.