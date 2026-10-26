Total Success AI Co-Founders Brett Lechtenberg And Manny Torres Launch Powerful AI Strategies For Business Owners, A People-First Guide To AI

MENAFN - GetNews) Brett Lechtenberg and Manny Torres, co-founders of Total Success AI in Utah, have launched Powerful AI Strategies for Business Owners, a no-code guide to AI with a foreword by Jefferson Awards co-founder Sam Beard.

SANDY, UT - October 26, 2026 - Brett Lechtenberg and Manny Torres, co-founders of Total Success AI, have officially launched their book, Powerful AI Strategies for Business Owners: A Real-World Guide to Saving Time, Serving Customers, and Growing Your Business, along with the AI Implementation Lab, a training program built around the book. The book includes a foreword by Sam Beard, co-founder of the Jefferson Awards and founder of the National Development Council.

The book is written for business owners who do not consider themselves technical. It contains no code. Its central argument is that artificial intelligence (AI) works as an amplifier, not a savior. The same tools that help a well-run business grow will also magnify the problems of a disorganized one, so the book starts with the owner's thinking and systems before it reaches the software.

“AI will not save your business. It was never going to. A struggling business with AI is a struggling business with a subscription,” said Lechtenberg, co-founder and AI strategist at Total Success AI.

The material comes from the classroom. For more than two years, Lechtenberg and Torres have taught hands-on AI workshops to business owners at three Utah chambers of commerce: the Murray Area Chamber of Commerce, the Park City Chamber and the Heber Valley Chamber. Their audiences have included chiropractors, restaurant owners, insurance agents, contractors and nonprofit directors. Every system in the book was put to work in the authors' own businesses before it was taught in those rooms.

The book's 16 chapters move from mindset to foundations to daily systems. Early chapters cover how to think about AI, how a business can stand out in its market and how to put a brand's voice on paper. Later chapters cover customer service that keeps running after hours, lead follow-up, process automation, decisions made from data and how to become the business that AI search tools recommend. A section for creative work covers video, books and online courses. The book closes with a case study of Gift Connect, the organization Beard founded.

“Most business owners I meet think they're already too far behind on AI. They aren't. The ones who win won't be the most technical. They'll be the ones who start with one real problem and solve it this week,” said Torres, co-founder and AI implementation specialist at Total Success AI.

In the foreword, Beard describes Lechtenberg's approach to technology.“One of Brett's skills is to take complicated technology and deliver clear, humane, and easy-to-follow 'how-to's,'” Beard wrote.

Lechtenberg is an 8th-degree black belt and founded Personal Mastery Martial Arts in Sandy, Utah, in 1996. He serves as chairman of the board of the Murray Area Chamber of Commerce and as Chief AI Officer of Gift Connect. Torres leads AI implementation at Total Success AI and built many of the systems described in the book, including the AI Chief of Staff desktop assistant the company's clients use in their daily work.

The AI Implementation Lab puts the book's lessons into practice. Members join an online group with recorded trainings and a live question-and-answer session every Thursday at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. On the second and fourth Friday of each month, Lechtenberg and Torres lead live trainings over Zoom and in person.

The two authors also continue to teach the book's methods in workshops for business owners through Utah chambers of commerce.

For more information about the book, visit totalsuccessai/book.

About Total Success AI

Total Success AI is an AI consulting, implementation and training company in Utah, founded by Brett Lechtenberg and Manny Torres. The company helps business owners and their teams put practical AI and automation to work while keeping people at the center of every strategy. Its training includes hands-on workshops through Utah chambers of commerce and the AI Implementation Lab.

More information is available at totalsuccessai.