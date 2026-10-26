Dr. David Pincus Launches Scholarship For Undergraduate Students Pursuing Careers In Medicine

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. David Pincus One-Time $3,000 Award Supports Students Preparing for Medical School and Patient-Centered Care

Boca Raton, FL - October 26, 2026 - Dr. David Pincus, a plastic surgeon whose career includes medical education, advanced surgical training, and peer-reviewed research, has announced the launch of the Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors. The scholarship will provide a one-time award of $3,000 to one undergraduate student in the United States who plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a physician.

The scholarship reflects Dr. David Pincus's emphasis on the importance of combining medical knowledge with compassionate, respectful patient care. Throughout his career in New York and Florida, his professional experience has included surgical practice, research, and patient care.

The program is intended to recognize an undergraduate student who demonstrates a genuine commitment to medicine, a clear understanding of the responsibilities of physicians, and a desire to make a positive difference in patients' lives.

Who Can Apply

The Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to eligible undergraduate students nationwide. Applicants must meet the following requirements:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States.

Plan to pursue medical school and a career as a physician.

Demonstrate a genuine interest in medicine, healthcare, or patient care.

Submit an original essay responding to the official scholarship prompt. Provide accurate application information and submit all required materials by the deadline.

The scholarship is open to qualified applicants throughout the United States and is not restricted to a particular city or state.

Essay Prompt

Applicants must respond to the following question:

“What Kind of Doctor Do You Hope to Become, and How Will You Make a Difference in the Lives of Your Future Patients?”

Essays should explain applicants' motivations for entering medicine, the values they hope to bring to their professional practice, and the difference they intend to make in the lives of future patients and their communities. Applicants may discuss values such as compassion, responsibility, communication, and respect, drawing on their own experiences and goals.

Submissions will be evaluated on essay quality, clarity of goals, personal motivation, and alignment with the scholarship's purpose. Applicants should present original work that reflects their individual perspectives and aspirations.

Application Deadline and Award Announcement

Applications must be submitted by July 15, 2027. The scholarship recipient will be announced on August 15, 2027.

Applicants should email their completed essays and application materials to ... using the subject line “Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors Application.”

Questions about eligibility or the application process may be directed to the same email address before the submission deadline. Students are encouraged to review the requirements carefully and allow sufficient time to prepare a thoughtful, original essay.

Supporting the Next Generation of Physicians

Pursuing a medical career requires sustained academic preparation and a commitment to serving patients. For undergraduate students preparing for medical school, financial assistance can help offset some of the costs associated with that path.

After graduating magna cum laude from Florida Atlantic University and earning his medical degree at the University of Miami School of Medicine, Dr. Pincus completed postgraduate surgical training, including a general surgery residency, a plastic surgery research fellowship, and a plastic surgery residency.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Pincus aims to support one undergraduate student who intends to pursue medicine and demonstrates a thoughtful approach to the responsibilities of patient care.

About the Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors

Established in 2026 by Dr. David Pincus, the Dr. David Pincus Scholarship for Future Doctors is a scholarship program that provides a one-time $3,000 award to an undergraduate student in the United States who plans to attend medical school and become a physician.

The program seeks to recognize students who demonstrate a strong motivation to enter medicine, clearly defined professional goals, and an understanding of the importance of compassionate patient care. Applicants are evaluated through an essay submission process.