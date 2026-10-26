Daniel S Ashcroft Unveils The Winter Protocol, A Gripping Espionage Thriller Of International Conspiracy, Betrayal And The Fight For Europe's Future

MENAFN - GetNews) A former intelligence operative is drawn out of retirement when a deadly warning exposes a hidden network threatening to destabilise Europe and destroy the institutions meant to protect it.

Brierley Hill, West Midlands, United Kingdom - October 26, 2026 - Author Daniel S Ashcroft introduces readers to a dangerous world of covert operations, political manipulation and deeply buried secrets in his novel, The Winter Protocol. Combining high-stakes espionage, military action, international intrigue and compelling human relationships, this gripping thriller explores what happens when the greatest threat to national security may come from those operating within the system itself.

At the heart of the novel is Sébastien Noir, a fifty-three-year-old former French Foreign Legion reconnaissance soldier and intelligence contractor who has spent years working with Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) and the CIA. Having largely stepped away from active intelligence assignments, Sébastien lives a secluded life in the Herefordshire countryside, hoping to leave his dangerous past behind.

However, his fragile peace is shattered when a severely wounded French intelligence officer arrives at his isolated home during a violent winter storm. The stranger carries alarming evidence of a sophisticated network connecting terrorist organisations, criminal enterprises, financial intermediaries and powerful interests across multiple countries.

Before Sébastien can fully understand the warning, armed assassins descend upon his property, forcing him to confront the skills and memories he believed he had left behind.

The attack also draws Julia Hampton, his observant and determined housekeeper, into a world of violence and deception she never imagined entering. What begins as an ordinary working relationship becomes an extraordinary partnership as Julia discovers that her intelligence, resilience and ability to recognise subtle details may prove as valuable as Sébastien's extensive operational experience.

As the investigation unfolds, Sébastien reconnects with Jean-Luc Hirondelle, known as Swallow, a former French Foreign Legion comrade whose courage once saved his life. Alongside French intelligence officer Mathieu Laurent and a network of trusted allies, they uncover evidence of an operation designed to exploit extremist movements, manipulate public perception, disrupt critical infrastructure and undermine confidence in European governments and alliances.

Their pursuit takes them from the remote English countryside into Africa and across Europe, where long-forgotten Cold War connections, compromised intelligence relationships and carefully concealed financial networks reveal a conspiracy far more extensive than anyone initially suspected.

Yet The Winter Protocol is more than an action-packed story of spies and secret operations. Beneath its intricate conspiracy lies a powerful exploration of loyalty, moral responsibility, psychological trauma, courage and the human cost of intelligence work.

Sébastien must confront not only an enemy capable of threatening international stability but also the consequences of a lifetime spent navigating morally difficult choices. Meanwhile, Julia's transformation from an unsuspecting civilian into an increasingly capable and independent participant adds emotional depth to the narrative, highlighting the importance of courage, personal agency and trust.

Through carefully constructed suspense, realistic operational challenges and complex relationships, Ashcroft brings readers into a world where information can be weaponised, official authority cannot always be trusted and the boundaries between protecting national security and abusing power become dangerously blurred.

The novel's exploration of disinformation, political instability, clandestine financing and institutional vulnerability gives its fictional narrative a distinctly contemporary relevance. Rather than presenting international conflict as a simple struggle between opposing sides, Ashcroft examines how hidden interests can exploit existing divisions to create fear, confusion and widespread distrust.

With its layered characters, international settings, dangerous confrontations and steadily escalating tension, The Winter Protocol offers an absorbing reading experience for fans of espionage fiction, military thrillers, geopolitical suspense and intelligence-driven conspiracy novels.

As Sébastien and his allies race to expose the forces behind the unfolding crisis, one question becomes increasingly urgent: How do you stop an enemy whose greatest weapon is the destruction of trust itself?

About the Book

The Winter Protocol is an espionage thriller by Daniel S Ashcroft that follows former intelligence operative Sébastien Noir as he investigates a sophisticated international network seeking to destabilise Europe. Blending covert operations, military experience, political intrigue and human drama, the novel explores the lasting consequences of betrayal, the complexities of loyalty and the extraordinary sacrifices required to confront a hidden enemy.

About the Author

Daniel S Ashcroft is the author of The Winter Protocol, a work of fiction that draws on military and intelligence settings to explore international security threats, complex human relationships and difficult moral decisions. Through a detailed narrative and an ensemble of distinctive characters, Ashcroft delivers an espionage story that combines action, suspense and emotional depth.

Book Name: The Winter Protocol (Four Season Protocols Book 1)

Author Name: Daniel S Ashcroft

ISBN Number: 979-8176740523

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