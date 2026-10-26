MENAFN - GetNews) Honey Dew Done Plumbing has been named Top-Rated Plumber in El Paso, TX for 2026 by Meritly. The award recognizes the company's five-star rating across 695 customer reviews.

El Paso, United States - Oct 26, 2026 - Honey Dew Done Plumbing has been recognized as Top-Rated Plumber for El Paso, TX in 2026 by Meritly, a ratings organization that evaluates service providers based on verified customer feedback. The award was issued to the El Paso-based plumbing company following an assessment of its public review record. Owner Lee Podner accepted the recognition on behalf of the business, which serves residential and commercial clients throughout the El Paso area.

The Top-Rated Plumber award from Meritly is based on publicly available customer reviews and ratings compiled through the organization's evaluation process. At the time the award was issued, Honey Dew Done Plumbing maintained a five-star rating from 695 reviews. Meritly, which operates at meritly, issues recognition to service providers that meet specific thresholds for customer satisfaction and review volume. The 2026 award places Honey Dew Done Plumbing among recognized providers in the El Paso market.

What plumbing services does Honey Dew Done offer in El Paso?

Honey Dew Done Plumbing provides comprehensive plumbing services to El Paso residents and businesses. The company handles leak detection, identifying hidden water line problems that can lead to property damage and increased utility costs. Sewer line repairs represent another core service area, addressing blockages, breaks and deterioration in underground waste systems. Water heater services include both traditional tank models and tankless water heater installation and repair. Beyond these specialties, the business handles all aspects of plumbing work, from routine maintenance to emergency repairs and complete system installations.

The company's service range addresses both common household plumbing needs and more complex commercial applications. Leak detection technology allows technicians to pinpoint problems without unnecessary excavation. Sewer line work includes camera inspection, trenchless repair methods and traditional replacement when needed. Water heater expertise covers gas and electric models, helping customers select appropriate capacity and efficiency levels. The business maintains capabilities across residential and commercial plumbing systems, handling projects of varying scope and complexity throughout the El Paso service area.

Lee Podner offered a company motto when discussing the award recognition: "Get your Honey Do List, Honey Dew Done."

Customer feedback has highlighted the professionalism and quality of work provided by the company's technicians. Bobby M left a detailed review describing his experience: "I had a great experience with Honey Dew Done! Alex and Tony did an excellent job repairing our bathroom and fixing the plumbing issues we were having. They were professional, knowledgeable, and took the time to make sure everything was done right. They were friendly, respectful of our home, and made the whole process smooth and stress-free. It's always nice to have people show up who genuinely care about the quality of their work, and Alex and Tony definitely delivered. We're very happy with the results and truly appreciate their hard work. Highly recommend these two guys to anyone needing home repairs or plumbing work. Thank you both for a job well done!"

About Honey Dew Done Plumbing

Honey Dew Done Plumbing operates in El Paso, TX, providing residential and commercial plumbing services. The company specializes in leak detection, sewer line repairs, water heater installation and maintenance, and general plumbing work. Additional information is available at . The business is owned by Lee Podner and serves customers throughout the El Paso area.