The Driving Tutors Calls For Better Preparation Among First-Time Drivers Ahead Of Ontario's Winter Season

MENAFN - GetNews) New drivers are recommended by Mississauga driving school to improve their winter driving skills and road awareness and be prepared for snow and ice.

MISSAUGA, ON - October 26, 2026 - The Driving Tutors, a Mississauga driving school is advising first-time drivers, G1 and G2 license holders and immigrants to Canada to prepare for winter driving before conditions worsen. Snow, freezing temperatures, slippery roads and poor visibility can be a challenge for inexperienced drivers. The Driving Tutors emphasize the importance of safe driving and learning how cars react to changing road conditions to become confident and responsible drivers.

Unique winter driving challenges faced by new drivers

Ontario drivers need to adjust speed, following distance and vehicle control for rapidly changing winter weather. Driving is more difficult in black ice, snow-covered crossings, less tire grip, and low visibility. Slow down in bad weather, leave more stopping room and avoid rapid braking or acceleration on slick terrain, is the advice of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to drivers. These may be strange situations for a first-time driver who has practiced in good weather. The Driving Tutors reminds students that passing a road test is only part of the equation to driving safely. Equally important is anticipating risks and adapting to different driving conditions.

Basic Winter Driving Skills Every New Driver Should Know

The Driving Tutors has several areas it suggests new drivers work on before and during winter:



Safe following distance: Snow and ice translate to longer stopping distances, so give more space between cars.

Controlled braking: Drivers should know how their cars brake on slippery surfaces and avoid jerky movements.

Watch out for black ice: Bridges, overpasses, shaded highways and crossroads are particularly treacherous when temperatures drop.

Better visibility and awareness: Drivers can adapt to poor visibility with the help of headlights, windshield wipers, defrosters, and mirrors.

Smooth steering and acceleration help reduce the risk of losing traction on snowy or slippery roads.

Winter road preparation includes good tires, regular car maintenance, windshield washer fluid and emergency supplies. Before leaving home, new drivers should check weather forecasts and road conditions, and delay nonessential travel during hazardous conditions, the school advises.



Driver Education: A Practical Look Beyond Just Road Test Preparation

Practical skills that students can use throughout their driving career should be the outcome of structured driving instruction, say the Driving Tutors.

Ontario winter roads are much more challenging for first-time drivers than anything they experience in normal driving lessons. Snow, black ice and limited visibility means more awareness, patience and vehicle control. At The Driving Tutors we believe that driver education should extend beyond passing a road test. We want our students to have the confidence, practical skills and defensive driving habits to stay safe in all weather conditions. The CEO of The Driving Tutors said:“We want to encourage new drivers to prepare in advance rather than waiting for the difficult winter weather to come Driving Tutors provides driving lessons and Ministry-approved Beginner Driver Education (BDE) courses to help students learn traffic laws, defensive driving and confidence behind the wheel. It provides preparation for beginner, G2 and G road tests as well as refresher and winter driving courses. The school notes that drivers unfamiliar with Canadian winters have much to gain from expert instruction, particularly on how to deal with unusual weather, traffic and road conditions.

Encourage Newcomers and Young Drivers to Prepare Early

This was a diverse city with lots of immigrants. Some of them may have driven in places with no snow and slick roads. Even experienced drivers are at greater risk of safety issues in winter conditions in Ontario. The Driving Tutors helps new-comers, teens and first-time license holders learn local road conditions through education and supervised practice. The school also encourages parents and experienced drivers to teach young drivers patience, awareness of danger and cautious decision making in adverse circumstances.

Driver Preparation Enhances Road Safety

The Driving Tutors recommends new drivers to take road safety precautions before winter arrives. New drivers are capable of handling difficult situations by building driving skills, preparing their vehicles and understanding the limits of driving in snow and ice. The Driving Tutors promotes responsible driving, and helps Mississauga students to acquire the information, awareness and practical skills required to drive safer each day. Driver education classes and programs can be found at .

About The Driving Tutors

Driving Tutors in Mississauga provides Ministry-approved Beginner Driver Education (BDE) courses, G2 and G road-test preparation, one-on-one driving lessons, refresher courses and winter driving training. Professional instructors help new drivers and experienced drivers gain confidence, learn safe driving habits and improve their skills on the road.