MENAFN - GetNews) Peptide Coupons outlines its code-checking process, including last-verified dates, success rates, and labels that help readers identify expired or unverified offers.

DALLAS, TEXAS - October 26, 2026 - Peptide Coupons, a discount code directory for research-use-only (RUO) peptide vendors, has published details of how it dates, checks, labels and updates coupon codes listed on its website.

The disclosure explains how users can identify the status of an offer before clicking through to a vendor.

Peptide Coupons says its website displays information intended to help readers understand whether a listed code is current, expired or awaiting verification.

Three Details Shown on Each Coupon

According to Peptide Coupons, every listed code includes three key details: a last-checked date, a status label and a success rate.

The last-checked date shows when a person last tested the code.

The status identifies it as live, expired or unverified. The success rate indicates how often the code has worked for shoppers.

The site also keeps expired codes on their original pages with clear expired labels. This allows readers to see that an offer is no longer considered active rather than assuming it remains valid.

Peptide Coupons states that it does not present expired or unverified codes as live.

How Discount Codes Are Found and Verified

Peptide Coupons says it collects codes through user submissions, AI-assisted discovery and direct affiliate partnerships. A person then checks each code before the website marks it as live published last-checked date gives readers a way to judge how recently a code was tested.

However, a successful discount code does not confirm the quality, purity or contents of a product sold by a vendor. The website states that it does not test products or independently verify their composition.

“Discount codes change quickly, and a code that worked last month may not work today. We show when each code was last checked and keep expired codes on the page, marked as expired, so readers can see that before they click,” said Allison Chan, Head of Social at Peptide Coupons.

Vendor Listings and Affiliate Commissions

The company also outlined how it organizes vendors on its directory. Vendors are listed alphabetically and are not rated, according to the published policy.

Peptide Coupons earns commissions on some purchases made through its affiliate links. The company says these commissions do not affect how vendors are listed or ranked. Alphabetical ordering also means the directory does not claim to rank vendors by product quality or overall performance.

Readers can review the published information and available coupon listings at peptidecoupons.

Research-Use-Only Limits

Peptide Coupons states that all peptides referenced on its website are intended for research use only. The site does not provide dosing guidance, medical information or instructions for human use.

It also does not test, verify or endorse the quality, purity or contents of products sold by listed vendors.

Users should not treat a discount code, an active status label or a successful purchase as evidence of product safety or suitability for human use. It does not establish the safety or effectiveness of the products advertised by third-party vendors.

About the Company

Peptide Coupons is an affiliate directory of discount codes for research-use-only peptide vendors. The website does not sell peptides.