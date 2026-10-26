Five Shot Dead In Hotel Lease Dispute In India

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HYDERABAD, Oct 27 (NNN) -- Five people were shot dead, and another was injured in a dispute over a hotel lease in Guwahati, northeastern India, on Monday night, police said.

“Six people sustained gunshot injuries, five of whom have succumbed to their injuries,” Guwahati police chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters.

The suspect, identified as the hotel's leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was apprehended, and a pistol was recovered.

According to an initial police investigation, the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn stemmed from a dispute over the lease of the property.

Four of the dead were members of the family that owned the hotel, while the fifth was from their village, Mahanta added.

--NNN