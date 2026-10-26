Foreign Diplomats Tour To Zhejiang: From 5,000-Year-Old Site To AI Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of diplomats from Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan and Iraq, who were invited by Haiwainet, People's Daily, visited Hangzhou from Oct. 17 to 19, touring an ancient archaeological site, several technology exhibitions and a university campus as part of the Zhejiang Tour for diplomatic envoys.









Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City

The delegation began on Oct.17 at the Liangzhu archaeological site, as 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of its discovery. At the Liangzhu Museum, jade cong and stone yue axes offered a view of an early Chinese civilization. At the Liangzhu Archaeological Site Park, earthen embankments and rice fields helped illustrate the site's legacy.

The Ambassador of Chile to China, Alfonso Silva, said he was impressed by the Liangzhu civilization and described the site as“a great heritage that Chinese people must be proud.”







Technology showcases

On Oct.18, the diplomats visited the central axis of Hangzhou's new urban center, where exhibitions featured local technology companies, including those nicknamed the“Six Little Dragons” and the“New Eight Steeds.”

The diplomats tried augmented reality glasses and played Gomoku, a traditional five-in-a-row board game, against Artificial Intelligence. The demonstrations offered a firsthand look at technological advances in Zhejiang and drew enthusiastic reactions from the visitors.







Campus exchange

On Oct.19, the delegation visited Zhejiang International Studies University, where the diplomats viewed traditional folk-art exhibits, tried Chinese calligraphy and made Chongyang cakes, a traditional snack associated with the Double Ninth Festival.

They also met students and exchanged views on cultural understanding and mutual learning, sharing their hopes for the younger generation.

Over three days, the itinerary took the diplomats from an archaeological site dating back 5,000 years to the innovation hubs of a fast-developing city and a university campus. The visit gave them a closer, firsthand view of China across history, technology and culture.

The Zhejiang Tour for diplomatic envoys was guided by the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism. It was organized by the Zhejiang International Communication Center, with support from People's Daily Haiwainet, the Hangzhou bureau of Zhejiang Daily Press Group and Zhejiang International Studies University.

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