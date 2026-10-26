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Exploring Protective Features, Footwear Materials, and Construction Site Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 27, 2026 - GUYISA, the safety-footwear brand of Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd., is featured in this 2026 industry overview alongside nine established international safety-footwear companies and brands. The list brings together suppliers serving construction, industrial, outdoor and other demanding work environments.As construction projects place increasing emphasis on worker protection, procurement teams are paying closer attention to toe protection, puncture resistance, slip performance, electrical properties, waterproof construction and product documentation. This overview introduces the ten companies, outlines their respective product focus and highlights factors that buyers may consider when evaluating Construction Safety Shoes for different job-site conditions.Industry Context: Construction Safety Footwear in 2026The industrial safety-footwear market continues to serve construction, manufacturing, logistics, utilities and other sectors where protective footwear forms part of workplace risk management. Demand covers a broad range of products, from everyday work boots and steel toe shoes to waterproof safety boots and specialist footwear for wet, electrically sensitive or heavy-duty environments.Standards and documentation remain important considerations in international sourcing. EN ISO 20345:2022 establishes requirements for safety footwear, including toe protection and applicable slip-resistance requirements. Additional markings and performance claims must be interpreted according to the relevant standard and test results. In China, mandatory national standard GB 25038-2024, General Safety Requirements for Footwear, took effect on June 1, 2025, replacing GB 25038-2010.For international procurement, buyers should check the applicable market requirements, certificate scope, model identification and test-report dates. A certificate or test report should not be assumed to cover every product in a supplier's catalogue.Ten Safety-Footwear Manufacturers and Brands1. GUYISA - Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd., ChinaGUYISA is the safety-footwear brand of Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd., based in Weifang, Shandong, China. Founded in 2010, the company reports operating a 50,000 m2 facility with 480 employees, an R&D team of 30 people, an in-house standard laboratory and more than 30 imported testing machines.Its product range covers Construction Safety Shoes for different job-site requirements, including steel, composite, carbon-fibre and plastic toe-cap options. The company's stated specifications include toe protection rated to 200 joules of impact and 15 kilonewtons of compression, alongside puncture-resistant midsoles using Kevlar, 4 mm steel or polyethylene constructions, with a stated puncture-resistance rating of 1,100 newtons. Buyers should confirm the protection level and applicable test standard for each model.The range also includes waterproof safety boots, anti-static and ESD footwear, insulated footwear stated to provide 10 kV electrical protection, and outsoles designed for slip resistance on wet or oily surfaces. These options support different requirements for Construction Site Safety Shoes, Industrial Safety Shoes, Anti-Puncture Safety Shoes and Anti-Smash Safety Shoes. Specialist models may also be relevant to electrical work, welding, outdoor construction and other demanding applications, subject to their individual certification and intended use.GUYISA reports holding quality-management certificates for ISO 9001 (72225Q10063R0S), ISO 14001 (72225E10050R0S) and ISO 45001 (72225S10039R0S), issued by Hua Long International Certification with stated validity from May 14, 2025, to May 13, 2028. The company also identifies EU type-examination certificates 0598/PPE/24/5429 Issue 1, issued by SGS Fimko, and ITASINB2202625B, issued by Intertek Italia. A UKCA type-examination certificate, LECF100387731, is attributed to Intertek. In addition, the company lists TÜV SÜD certificate of conformity 6643026329101 for ASTM F2413-24 and ASTM F2412-24, associated with style 9156. Buyers should verify the current status, scope and applicable model for each document before procurement.According to company-provided information, monthly production capacity is 400,000 pairs. Stock orders of 500 pairs or fewer are stated to ship within seven days, custom samples within ten days, and custom bulk orders within 25–45 days. The company also reports experience with distributor supply, custom-branded orders and ODM projects in multiple international markets.With its range of protective features, model-specific documentation and stated production resources, GUYISA serves buyers evaluating steel toe boots, steel toe work boots, Slip Resistant Safety Shoes and other protective footwear for construction and industrial applications. Actual suitability depends on the requirements of the worksite and the verified specification of the selected style.2. Red Wing Shoe Company, United StatesFounded in 1905 and headquartered in Red Wing, Minnesota, Red Wing Shoe Company is an established American work-footwear business. Its product range includes leather work boots and safety footwear for industrial and construction users. The company also operates a retail and service network that supports fitting, repairs and resoling. Its products are relevant to buyers seeking work boots for men, men's work boots and steel toe boots for general contracting and other demanding work environments. Specific safety features and compliance should be checked against the individual product specification.3. Wolverine World Wide, United StatesHeadquartered in Rockford, Michigan, Wolverine World Wide is a footwear group with a portfolio that includes Wolverine, CAT Footwear and HYTEST, among other brands. Its work-footwear offerings address construction, industrial and related applications, with products across different styles and price points. For large workforces, the range of brands and distribution channels can offer flexibility in product selection. Buyers should assess each brand and model separately when comparing steel toe shoes, waterproof safety boots and other protective footwear.4. Timberland PRO, United StatesTimberland PRO is the work-footwear line associated with Timberland, part of VF Corporation. Its products include work boots and safety footwear designed for tradespeople and workers who spend extended periods on their feet. Depending on the model, features may include protective toe caps, comfort-oriented midsoles, waterproof construction and slip-resistant outsoles. The range is relevant to buyers looking for work shoes for men, men's work boots and general-purpose Construction Site Safety Shoes. Model-level documentation should be reviewed to confirm the protection offered for each application.5. Bata Industrials, Bata GroupBata Industrials is the industrial safety-footwear business associated with the Bata Group, whose headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. Its product offering serves industrial and occupational users across several markets. The brand's relevance to construction procurement lies in its focus on workplace footwear and its presence in regional distribution networks. Buyers considering steel toe work boots or Industrial Safety Shoes should compare the specifications, applicable standards and availability of the individual models in their target market.6. Dunlop Protective Footwear, NetherlandsDunlop Protective Footwear specialises in protective boots made from materials including PVC and polyurethane, with selected ranges designed for demanding wet and dirty working conditions. Its products are relevant to construction activities such as concrete work, tunnelling and other applications where waterproof footwear is important. Depending on the model, buyers may consider the range when sourcing waterproof safety boots or Heavy Duty Safety Shoes for wet environments. Toe protection, puncture resistance, chemical compatibility and slip performance should be verified for the specific boot before use on a construction site.7. Elten GmbH, GermanyElten is a German safety-footwear manufacturer serving industrial, trade and logistics applications. Its range includes occupational footwear designed around different workplace protection requirements, with selected options for electrostatic discharge control and different fit preferences. The company's products may be considered by buyers sourcing Industrial Safety Shoes, steel toe shoes and other work footwear for European markets. Procurement teams should confirm the applicable EN ISO 20345 classification, fit, protective features and availability for each model.8. HAIX Group, GermanyHAIX is a German footwear manufacturer headquartered in Mainburg, Bavaria. Its professional footwear serves firefighting, rescue, public safety, military and other demanding occupational applications. Waterproof and breathable constructions feature in parts of its product portfolio. For construction and industrial users, selected boots may be relevant to wet outdoor sites, plant operations and teams with emergency-response responsibilities. Because HAIX also specialises in professional duty footwear, buyers should confirm that the selected model is certified for the intended construction or industrial task rather than assuming all boots meet the same safety-footwear requirements.9. Delta Plus Group, FranceDelta Plus Group, headquartered in Apt, France, supplies personal protective equipment, including footwear through brands such as Lemaitre. Its broader PPE portfolio includes products for head, hand and fall protection, as well as high-visibility clothing. This breadth may be useful for contractors seeking to coordinate multiple categories of protective equipment through one supplier group. For footwear programmes, buyers should match the relevant model to the required protection level, including electrical, anti-static, welding or general construction applications, rather than assuming every product in the group has identical features.10. V12 Footwear, United KingdomV12 Footwear is a UK safety-footwear brand serving construction, trade and industrial users. Its product range includes work footwear developed for different occupational requirements, with selected lightweight and non-metallic options. The brand may be relevant to buyers sourcing work boots, steel toe safety shoes and other protective footwear for UK workplaces. Contractors should verify the applicable conformity documentation and model specifications, particularly where electrical protection, welding, mining or other specialist requirements apply.Procurement Considerations for Construction Safety FootwearSelecting safety footwear involves more than comparing purchase prices or general product descriptions. Buyers should match the footwear to the hazards of the task, the conditions of the site and the requirements of the destination market.For example, waterproof safety boots may be appropriate for wet outdoor work, while steel toe work boots and Anti-Puncture Safety Shoes may be required where impact, compression or underfoot penetration hazards are present. Slip-resistant outsoles can be important on wet, oily or uneven surfaces, but the applicable performance classification should be checked against the relevant test documentation.Electrical Safety Shoes and Welding Safety Shoes require particular attention to their intended use and verified protective properties. Likewise, Mining Safety Shoes and other Heavy Duty Safety Shoes should be selected according to the specific hazards, site rules and relevant standards rather than their product names alone.For procurement programmes covering more than one country, buyers should confirm that documentation matches the actual model, applicable market and required standard. Where UK and US requirements both apply, UKCA-related documentation and ASTM conformity evidence should be reviewed separately as appropriate. Stock availability, sample lead times, customisation and after-sales support may also influence the suitability of a supplier for repeat orders.Company-Reported CapabilitiesGUYISA additionally reports operating a 20,000 m2 production plant and a 30,000 m2 automated warehouse, with more than 1,000 styles in stock and over one million pairs held in inventory. The company states that certain stock orders can be dispatched within 24 hours. It also reports more than 800 certifications and related qualifications, products supplied to 118 countries and regions, and business relationships with distributors and enterprises in multiple markets.According to the company, its distributor programme includes regional market arrangements, tiered wholesale pricing, marketing materials, product training and priority stock allocation for bulk orders. These figures and programme details are company-reported information and should be confirmed through appropriate records during supplier qualification.OutlookAs construction and industrial workplaces continue to address changing safety requirements, product suitability and supporting documentation remain important parts of safety-footwear procurement. Manufacturers and brands serve different combinations of applications, distribution needs and protective features. Buyers can make more informed decisions by reviewing model-specific test results, confirming compliance with the relevant market requirements and selecting footwear designed for the hazards workers actually face.

GUYISA Account Manager

Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd.

+ +86 132-8536-8838

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Top 10 Construction Safety Shoes Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Workplace Protection News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 03:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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