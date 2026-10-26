Netaji Bose Kin Objects To Historical Distortion In Fauzi Teaser

Controversy Over Fauzi Teaser

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The teaser of Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi' has landed in controversy after Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, objected to its portrayal of historical events and called on the makers to release a new version. The teaser, titled 'File No 25', was released on October 23 to mark Prabhas' 47th birthday.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film opens in Berlin in 1942 and features a fictional conversation between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler before introducing Prabhas as a superspy fighting British rule. The portrayal has drawn objections over the use of real historical figures in a fictional setting. Chandra Kumar Bose has backed calls for the makers to withdraw the teaser and release a revised version.

Objections Against Historical Inaccuracies

The issue came up after socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy shared the teaser on X and questioned the decision to bring historical figures into a fictional story. Calling for the teaser to be taken down, Satpathy wrote, Dear @hanurpudi Garu, describing in one word this teaser is 'goosebumps'... Mixing fiction with history isn't a good idea... Nevertheless, best wishes are for the release on 19 Mar '2027 Netaji Zindabad!! Jai Hind!!... SS Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this. - Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 26, 2026

Family Demands Revised Version

Chandra Kumar Bose later reposted Satpathy's remarks on X, supporting his demand for a new teaser. He repeated the objection to mixing fiction with historical events and called on the filmmakers to ensure that the portrayal does not distort history. He wrote,“Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @FauziTheMovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.” He also tagged Prabhas in his post, adding,“Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”

The teaser begins with a scene set in Berlin, featuring a conversation between Hitler and Netaji about British rule in India. It then introduces Prabhas as a rebel fighting against the British Empire. 'Fauzi' is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the film. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are the producers. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. (ANI)

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