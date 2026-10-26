Runaway Cow Leads Police On Wild Chase In New York, Dodges Lasso, Sparks Chaos (WATCH)

A runaway cow turned a quiet New York suburb into a scene straight out of a comedy movie after leading police on a frantic chase and even dodging an attempt to lasso her as she trotted fearlessly down a roadway. Maggie, a four-year-old Highland cow, escaped from Little Cabin's Farm in Carmel, New York, and went on an unexpected adventure across the Putnam County suburb over the weekend, News12 reported.

Footage obtained by the outlet captured the adorable yet chaotic spectacle, with Maggie bounding down the road as startled motorists shouted from their cars and police officers scrambled to catch up with her.

The bizarre chase left witnesses stunned as the energetic cow appeared unfazed by the commotion around her.

ALERT: Cow leads police on a chase through a New York town, and an officer is seen trying to use a lasso to catch it.

A 4-year-old Highland cow named Maggie from Little Cabin's Farm was seen running down a road near Putnam County.

Officers were filmed trying to corral Maggie, but she avoided being caught as she wove in and out of cars along the road.

An officer eventually lassoed the cow, and Little Cabin's Farm says she is back home safely.

: Lake Carmel Community | FB

- E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) October 26, 2026

A runaway cow led police in Putnam County, New York, on a chase.

The 4-year-old cow, named Maggie, escaped Little Cabin's Farm in Carmel on Oct. 20. The cow has since been safely reunited with her calf and is back home after her adventure. ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2026

“Holy sh-t! It's a cow!” one person is heard yelling.“Oh my god, he's running straight at my car,” another person said.

A MOO-VING STORY: A runaway cow on Sunday led police in Putnam County on a wild chase. The 4-year-old cow, named Maggie, escaped Little Cabin's Farm in Carmel on Oct. 20, according to published reports.

Footage posted by local politician Brett Yarris shows Maggie running around a road as people try to corral her. She has since been reunited with her calf back on the farm. Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 26, 2026

In a bid to bring the runaway animal under control, an officer was seen attempting to lasso Maggie in the middle of the roadway. The pursuit eventually came to an end when the officer managed to stop her, News12 reported.

Maggie's wild escapade ended without any reported harm. Little Cabin's Farm later confirmed that the four-year-old cow, who originally came from Massachusetts, was safe and had been reunited with her calf.

“She got a little freaked out and jumped out and went to the woods, so we were behind her for four days,” one of the farm's owners, Marianna Brophy, told the outlet.