They Have Jobs But Cannot Afford Homes: Why Spain's Housing Crisis Is Getting Worse

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Having a job and earning a regular salary used to be an important step towards moving into a home of your own. But in Spain, even working full-time is no longer enough for many people to afford that independence.

As housing prices rise much faster than wages, young adults are finding it increasingly difficult to rent an apartment, save for a deposit or buy their first home.

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The problem is no longer limited to people without jobs. A new report published on Monday highlights how housing costs are pushing working households into financial difficulty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. House prices are rising faster than salaries

According to figures from Spain's National Statistics Institute, house prices increased by 84.6 per cent between 2015 and 2025. Average annual gross wages, meanwhile, rose by just 27.85 per cent between 2015 and 2024.

The gap has continued to widen. House prices increased by 12.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while average wages grew by approximately 3 to 4 per cent.

For workers hoping to buy their first property, this means saving enough money is becoming increasingly difficult, even if they receive a pay rise. And for those already renting, high monthly payments can leave little room to save.

Working but still struggling to pay rent

A recent study by Oxfam Intermón found that housing costs have contributed to a rise in poverty among working people in Spain. According to the findings, approximately 770,000 workers are affected, with one in three people renting at market prices falling into poverty after paying their rent.

The Bank of Spain has also reported that four in ten renting households spend more than 40 per cent of their income on housing. This leaves many households with less money for food, transport, savings and other everyday expenses.

The situation is particularly difficult in major cities and tourist destinations, where demand for housing has placed additional pressure on rental prices.

Why are so many young adults still living with their parents?

For many Spanish youth, moving out of the family home has become a financial challenge rather than simply a personal decision. Official figures released in April showed that 44.3 per cent of people aged between 26 and 34 were living with their parents in 2025.

Among those living at home, 47.3 per cent said their main reason was being unable to afford renting or buying a property.

Spain's central bank has also reported that young people were leaving their family homes at an average age of 30.4 in 2024, compared with an EU average of 26.2. The figures highlight how the housing crisis is delaying financial independence for a significant number of young adults.

Why is buying a home so difficult?

Even when monthly mortgage payments are manageable, purchasing a property requires substantial savings. According to the latest analysis, buying a home priced at around €200,000 can require approximately €60,000 for the deposit and other purchasing costs.

For someone already paying a high monthly rent, putting aside that amount can take years. This has also increased the importance of family financial support, giving an advantage to buyers whose parents can help them with the upfront costs.

But the problem goes beyond personal savings. The Bank of Spain estimates that the country accumulated a housing shortage of around 750,000 homes between 2021 and 2025.

In 2025 alone, approximately 225,000 new households were formed, while only about 92,000 homes were completed.

Can Spain solve its housing crisis?

Economists say increasing salaries alone will not be enough to make housing affordable. The country also needs more homes in areas where demand is high, alongside faster construction approvals and greater access to affordable housing.

The crisis has already become a major political and social issue, with trade unions planning a nationwide strike on November 11 over wages, housing and living costs.

For young workers, however, the challenge is immediate. Finding a job may be the first step towards independence, but in Spain, it is no longer a guarantee of having somewhere affordable to live.

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