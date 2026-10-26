Bahrain, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a telephone call on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Both sides reviewed the latest developments in the regional arena, alongside regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions, mitigating risks, and preserving regional security and stability.

The two ministers also exchanged views on various topics and issues of mutual concern, as well as mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.