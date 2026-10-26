Ignite Energy Access Launches Mysol One: Field-Engineered Solar Product Line For Households And Distribution Partners

Three-tier LFP solar home system range now available across Africa, with PAYGo financing for households and deployment financing for distribution partners.

- Yariv Cohen Ignite Energy Access CEO

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ignite Energy Access today announced the commercial launch of MySol One, a next-generation solar home system (SHS) product line designed for households and small businesses across Africa - and for the distribution partners, NGOs and commercial buyers who serve them. MySol One gives customers a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable alternative to kerosene, candles and diesel charging, and gives distribution partners a complete, competitively priced three-tier range built on proven lithium iron phosphate battery technology and PAYGo-ready out of the box. For selected partners, Ignite is offering deployment financing to remove the upfront inventory barrier and enable faster scaling of volume and impact.

MySol One is Ignite's most advanced hardware to date, drawing on more than a decade of field data and designed for customers, agents and distribution partners operating across Africa's diverse energy access markets.

A complete product line for every household and business

The MySol One line comes in three tiers: MySol One, MySol One Plus and MySol One Pro. Each is designed for a distinct load profile, from first-time electricity access through to AC power for productive use and small business applications.

The entry-level MySol One, available in 2000, 3000 and 4000 configurations, is designed for households getting electricity for the first time - replacing kerosene, candles and paid phone charging with clean, reliable solar power. MySol One Plus, available in 200Wh battery configurations, powers the full household: television, fan, radio and multiple lights. MySol One Pro, available in 384Wh and 640Wh configurations, delivers AC power for productive use, small businesses and households with higher energy demand.

Every system in the line uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, known for long cycle life, thermal stability and safety in high-heat environments. All systems are PAYGo-enabled, so customers can pay in small daily increments via mobile money - making MySol One accessible to households at every income level.

Built from a decade of field experience

MySol One is the product of more than ten years of hardware development, field testing and customer insight across Africa's most diverse and demanding markets. Every element of the line - including the LFP battery chemistry, the integrated PAYGo architecture and the tiered system configurations - reflects direct operational experience delivering solar to communities the national grid has not reached.

For distribution partners: a complete offer built for scale

The MySol One tier structure makes partner sales straightforward. Each tier maps clearly to a distinct household load profile, making it easy for sales teams to match the right system to each customer without extensive technical training. Fuel ReplacedTM gives partners a sales narrative that resonates immediately in the field.

For selected distribution partners, Ignite is offering deployment financing to reduce the upfront inventory commitment and enable faster volume growth. Distributors, NGOs and commercial buyers interested in discussing distribution arrangements and financing options are encouraged to contact....

"MySol One puts a genuinely excellent product in the hands of the households that need it most," said Dr. Valentine Okwara, Regional Director at Ignite. "A customer who switches to MySol One 2000 on day one replaces three litres of kerosene every month, keeps the lights on through the night, and starts saving money from the moment of installation. That is the conversation our agents are having today across Africa, and it is one we can now have consistently across every market."

"This launch is the result of extraordinary work by our teams across Africa," said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access. "Every agent who will explain MySol One to a customer today, every country team that prepared for this moment - they are the reason this is possible."

About Ignite Energy Access

Ignite Energy Access is Africa's leading full-range distributed renewable energy platform, operating solar home systems, mini-grids, and commercial and industrial solar across Sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Ignite serves more than 20 million people through a field network of thousands of agents across 13 countries. Its mission is to connect 100 million people to clean, reliable energy by 2030.

Gal Cohen

Ignite Energy Access

+972 54-734-5021

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Ignite Energy Access Launches MySol One: Field-Engineered Solar Product Line for Households and Distribution Partners News Provided By Gil Karie October 26, 2026, 07:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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