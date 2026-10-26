Pressence 360 Closes Major Client Intake For 2026 As Its Next Big Move Takes Shape

PRessence 360, a public relations, strategic positioning and personal branding firm.

PRessence 360 branding displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square, New York City.

At full capacity, the firm is investing in delivery, expanding its media network and laying the foundations for an AI-powered PR platform.

- MondalNY CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRessence 360 has closed new major client intake for the remainder of 2026, reserving its current delivery capacity for existing partnerships while it expands its team, technology and international distribution infrastructure.The next intake window is planned for early 2027. Until then, the firm's priority is to give its current clients the attention, execution and depth of service their campaigns require.For co-founders Soumadeep Mondal and Austin Clark, accepting more business before the infrastructure is ready would compromise the standard they are building around.“More clients would mean more revenue today. That means very little if the people already trusting us receive less tomorrow,” said Mondal.“We're building a firm that people stay with. Our growth has to support that.”Operating at its current delivery capacity, PRessence 360 is directing investment toward stronger campaign management, specialist talent and a clearer view of client results. Its premium positioning reflects an engagement model that brings strategy, media execution and ongoing attention together, with the firm placing greater value on the depth of its work than the speed at which it can add new accounts.The first major firm-wide upgrade arising from that commitment is already underway. Custom dashboards are being introduced across client collaborations, bringing campaign activity, delivery milestones and detailed performance breakdowns into a dedicated environment for each business. The aim is to make the data speak by showing what has been delivered, how a campaign is performing and where the next opportunity may sit.That work is being supported by a broader media network. PRessence 360 has added four new distribution partners over the past few months, giving the firm more routes to market, stronger sector-specific options and greater flexibility when matching a story with the audience it is meant to reach.The firm's portfolio already spans entrepreneurs, property professionals and business leaders. Its published client work includes Hana Cha's Forbes placement, Shane Mulgrew's appearances in NY Weekly and CEO Weekly, Trenton Wisecup's Entrepreneur Magazine feature and Thomas Chlup's Forbes coverage.The experience behind PRessence 360 reaches further. Featured in Forbes at just 19, co-founder Soumadeep Mondal has been profiled in business coverage as one of the youngest entrepreneurs to appear in the publication. Before PRessence 360, he scaled his previous agency to multiple seven figures, with work spanning Tai Lopez, a pioneering force in online marketing, information products and digital education, and AEPT, a billion-dollar, government-backed conglomerate.That background has shaped the firm's approach to positioning. It combines firsthand experience in building businesses and scaling campaigns with an understanding of how influential personal brands earn attention, establish credibility and turn that authority into a stronger position within their markets.PRessence 360's specialist media offering also extends into one of the world's most recognisable financial settings: a New York Stock Exchange set. Through existing contractual arrangements, the firm provides access to recorded interviews with programme-specific distribution opportunities through NYSE TV, Bloomberg and the Fox network.The capability brings international press, executive positioning and specialist broadcast opportunities into the same communications strategy. For clients building a public profile at that level, the value extends beyond securing another publication placement. It also concerns how the individual is presented, the setting in which they appear and the audiences their story can reach. Participation and broadcast distribution remain subject to the terms of the relevant programme.While PRessence 360 built much of its early reputation within luxury real estate, its newer engagements are extending the firm's work into technology and consumer-facing markets.Its work with Rechitta, the Dubai-based AI real estate intelligence platform, brings together broader marketing management, founder positioning and the communication of technology designed for developers, brokers and buyers. The relationship extends beyond press coverage, with PRessence 360 helping shape how the company and its founders are presented across their wider public presence.Campaign figures show more than 1.6 million combined views across short-form videos published through newly established founder accounts. A previous founder campaign also recorded more than 1,000 listed news and media placements, including AP News and USA Today.In consumer markets, the firm's work with YHWH Timepieces supports a watch brand building its identity around contemporary design and visible expressions of faith. PRessence 360's communications work has covered the brand's expanding collections and the next stage of its product development.The infrastructure now being introduced for these relationships is also laying the groundwork for a larger shift within PRessence 360. The client dashboard rollout represents the first step toward a broader AI-powered PR platform currently under development.The ambition is to place the strategic support of a corporate in-house PR team within reach of entrepreneurs without requiring a corporate-level budget. Planned capabilities span public relations guidance, positioning, campaign planning and performance intelligence.The longer-term vision extends beyond the agency's existing delivery model. PRessence 360 wants to make practical PR support accessible to millions of business owners who have lacked the budget, relationships or clear starting point needed to enter an industry that has traditionally been difficult to navigate. The firm has yet to announce the platform's final scope or launch schedule.Standard major client intake will remain closed through the end of 2026. Selected strategic conversations may still be considered where there is exceptional alignment, although any new engagement will remain dependent on the firm's available delivery capacity.“Relationships matter to us,” Mondal added.“We'll always listen when the right opportunity comes along. But a new commitment has to strengthen what we're building and protect the standard our existing clients came here for.”PRessence 360 is a public relations, strategic positioning and personal branding firm co-founded by Soumadeep Mondal and Austin Clark. Its work spans international media, press distribution, founder-led content and marketing strategy across real estate, technology and consumer sectors.

Soumadeep Mondal

PRessence 360

+44 7876 853854

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PRessence 360 Closes Major Client Intake for 2026 as Its Next Big Move Takes Shape News Provided By PRessence 360 October 26, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact