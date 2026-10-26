Super Hybrid Performance By Day, Trendy Lifestyle Experiences By Night: OMODA & JAECOO Super Hybrid Marathon Takes Center Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many unforgettable moments can a hybrid marathon deliver? By day, the Super Hybrid convoy takes on real-world roads, putting their technological capabilities to the test with actual driving data. By night, the music starts, the rear of the vehicle transforms into an outdoor social space, and in-car gaming sessions bring even more excitement. When cutting-edge technology meets the lifestyle of young people, a Super Hybrid road trip full of surprises begins.









From October 21 to 22, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon brought an exciting new experience to life. The Super Hybrid convoy came together to take on real-world driving challenges across urban roads, highways and mountain routes. Through three themed experiences-AI Music, Night Vibe and Gaming Vibe-the event also invited global media to discover the fresh energy created when Super Hybrid technology meets young lifestyles.









Real Roads Put Super Hybrid Performance to the Test

From urban streets and highway cruising to winding mountain roads, real-world driving conditions provided the ultimate testing ground for Super Hybrid performance.

The endurance test featured a "One Tank of Fuel" challenge, evaluating the energy efficiency and driving range of the participating vehicles with the air conditioning and infotainment systems operating normally. OMODA 4 SHS-H recorded a tested fuel consumption of 4.9 L/100 km and a maximum driving range of 911.3 km, while OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H achieved a tested fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km and a maximum driving range of 1,015 km.









Beyond fuel efficiency, power response and cabin quietness were also key focuses of the test. From responsive acceleration in SPORT mode to smooth driving in ECO mode, the participating vehicles demonstrated their respective Super Hybrid capabilities across different road conditions.









During the Super Quiet Mode experience on the highway, OMODA 7 SHS-H highlighted the control of engine noise and vibration when the engine engaged, providing a tangible demonstration of its quiet driving experience.









Music, Nightlife and Gaming: Another Side of the Super Hybrid Lifestyle

As the road tests came to an end, the excitement along the journey was only just beginning.

This time, OMODA & JAECOO brought three lifestyle experiences popular among young people onto the road, transforming the spaces inside and around the vehicles into vibrant settings for music, socializing and gaming.









AI Music Vibe: Your Own Music Experience on the Move. OMODA 4 SHS-H transformed its cabin into a mobile music space through AI-powered intelligent music recommendations and synchronized ambient lighting. Night Vibe: Turning the Trunk into a Trendy Social Hub. As night fell, OMODA 7 SHS-H used its vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability to transform the rear cargo area into a mobile bar. Illuminated decals, specially mixed drinks and atmospheric nighttime lighting came together to turn the vehicle into a stylish gathering spot for friends.









Gaming Vibe: Game On, Even During a Break. With online in-car games and a customized controller, OMODA 4 SHS-H transformed its intelligent cockpit into a mobile gaming space. Large-screen gameplay and friendly competitions made every stop along the journey another opportunity for fun.

Performance on the road, excitement in everyday life. From real-world tests of fuel consumption, power response and cabin quietness to riverside music, tailgate gatherings and in-car gaming, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon brought technology and lifestyle together in a more engaging way.

The value of Super Hybrid technology goes beyond performance figures. It can also be felt in every exhilarating drive and every journey filled with memorable experiences. SUPER HYBRID. SUPER VIBE. Bringing greater capability to every drive and more excitement to every moment along the way.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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