Super Hybrid Performance Tested On The Highway, Trendsetting Lifestyles Brought To The Road: OMODA 4 Shines At The Super Hybrid Marathon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when supercar aesthetics hit the open road for an endurance test? Will the striking design hold its own at highway speeds, or prove its capabilities through successive mountain bends? At the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon endurance test during the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, OMODA 4 delivered an answer of its own.









A convoy of approximately 35 global media representatives and KOCs set off from Wuhu, traveling across diverse real-world road conditions, including urban streets, highways, winding mountain roads, and lakeside routes. Ultimately, OMODA 4 recorded a tested combined fuel consumption of 4.9 L/100 km and a tested driving range of 911.3 km. Leading the convoy, OMODA 4 brought both "Super Hybrid" and "Super Vibe" onto real-world roads through this endurance challenge. Its CYBER MECHA design was no longer confined to motor show stands or studio photography. On one hand, it faced sustained tests of aerodynamic resistance, gradients, repeated acceleration, and long-distance endurance. On the other, it transformed the cabin into a mobile Live House filled with music, drinks, and gaming. This time, OMODA 4 delivered more than a striking visual statement. It demonstrated how performance and lifestyle experiences can come together in a cohesive, real-world driving experience.









Super Hybrid: More Than Just Mecha Styling, Supercar Aesthetics Take on the Endurance Challenge

Can supercar aesthetics truly deliver? Real-world driving conditions provide the ultimate test. Sharp sculpted surfaces, low-slung, wide-body proportions, and airflow-optimized curves were put to the test through successive mountain bends. What creates a distinctive visual identity when stationary translates into lower aerodynamic drag, greater driving stability, and improved fuel efficiency on the move. Behind this confidence is the SHS (Super Hybrid System) powering OMODA 4.









Powered by SHS super hybrid technology, OMODA 4 demonstrated "One car, Two Vibes" throughout the endurance test. From low-speed urban driving and the winding mountain roads of Siwuling to highway cruising, it delivered an EV-like quietness, bringing exceptional cabin refinement to every stretch of the journey. Yet when accelerating from traffic lights or overtaking on highways, its power response remained immediate and decisive. With 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 7.9 seconds, OMODA 4 demonstrated performance credentials approaching those of a sports car. Fuel consumption as low as 5.2 L/100 km and a combined driving range of approximately 950 km also allowed the international convoy to maintain its momentum without frequent refueling stops. Through this endurance journey, OMODA 4 made one thing clear: its CYBER MECHA design and powerful performance are more than visual promises. They are brought to life and put to the test on real roads.

Super Vibe: Turning the Road into a Global Youth Lounge, Three Vibes in One Car

Performance forms the foundation of OMODA 4, but what truly set this endurance test apart from a conventional test drive was how it brought the concept of a "Mobile Live House" to life, both inside the vehicle and along the journey.









Bringing "DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE" onto the road, the endurance route connected three themed Mobile Live House experiences. With a simple voice command, "Hi, OMODA, play some vibe music," intelligent music recommendations worked alongside the Karaoke ecosystem and ambient lighting to transform the cabin into a vibrant music space. When the journey paused, the trunk instantly became a pop-up bar, where reflective vehicle decals and specially mixed drinks brought the night to life. Back inside the cabin, in-vehicle games paired with a custom game controller turned even waiting time into an exciting gaming session. OMODA 4 was no longer simply a vehicle taking passengers from point A to point B. It became a "mobile lounge on the road," bringing together three expressions of youthful living: music, social enjoyment, and gaming. Beyond the odometer, this endurance test began measuring something different: the emotional energy of the journey.









With approximately 35 global media representatives and KOCs traveling together, the significance of this endurance test extended far beyond the story of a single vehicle. Each participant brought their own language, perspective, and social media lens to the road, allowing the same journey to be shared and interpreted across different global markets. Together, they translated the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon into a lifestyle experience that resonates with young people worldwide. What led this endurance journey was not simply CYBER MECHA design or powerful performance, but a new vision of road travel for the next generation. In this way, OMODA 4 became a moving symbol of the brand's identity, showcasing to the world how it co-creates new lifestyles with young people across the globe.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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