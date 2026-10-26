Global Debut Of 5Kwh HEV Technology: OMODA 7 SHS-H Takes Hybrid Driving Beyond Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does an HEV that requires no external charging need a 5-kWh battery? Beyond fuel savings, what can greater battery capacity bring to driving and everyday life?

On October 22, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon concluded successfully. As one of the first models to adopt the upcoming globally debuting 5kWh HEV technology, OMODA 7 SHS-H demonstrated the broader possibilities of a large-battery HEV across real-world roads and diverse lifestyle scenarios. From EV-like quietness and refinement to richer intelligent lifestyle experiences, the 5-kWh battery represents more than an increase in capacity. It marks a shift from efficiency-focused technology to experience-driven innovation.









For years, competition in HEV technology has largely centered on fuel consumption and efficiency. OMODA & JAECOO is now pioneering the introduction of a 5-kWh large battery into HEV technology, extending the value of electric power beyond energy savings to quieter driving, stronger performance and intelligent living. This not only expands the experiential boundaries of conventional HEVs but also introduces a new technological direction for the industry, shifting the focus from efficiency-driven competition toward experience-driven innovation.

Super Quiet Mode: EV-Like Quietness Across Different Driving Scenarios, Delivering an EV-Like Driving Experience

For those who travel between city streets and highways every day, a great driving experience is about more than power and fuel efficiency. It is also about maintaining quietness and smoothness through every start, acceleration and cruise. With greater energy reserves from its 5-kWh battery, OMODA 7 SHS-H enables more sustained electric motor assistance, bringing a more distinctive EV-like driving feel to a conventional HEV.









When setting off in the city, power delivery is responsive and smooth. In stop-and-go traffic, the system reduces noise and vibration caused by engine engagement. Even during highway cruising, cabin quietness and comfort remain a priority. From starting and accelerating to high-speed driving, Super Quiet Mode extends a refined and quiet experience across a wide range of driving conditions, rather than limiting it to a single scenario.

During the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, OMODA 7 SHS-H was tested across a variety of real-world conditions, including urban roads, highways and mountain routes, giving global media a firsthand experience of the 5kWh HEV technology's performance in power response, smoothness and quietness. Without the need for external charging, drivers can enjoy a driving experience closer to that of a pure electric vehicle. The 5-kWh battery takes the competitiveness of HEV technology beyond fuel efficiency and into greater comfort, making every journey quieter and more effortless.









Super Life: Four Intelligent Modes and the World's Only HEV V2L Bring More Possibilities Beyond Driving

The value of a vehicle extends beyond the time spent on the road. During a busy workday, you may want a quiet place to rest. On a weekend getaway, you may want to prepare a freshly brewed cup of coffee. And on a long journey, having a comfortable, private space whenever you need it can make all the difference.

The 5-kWh battery enables OMODA 7 SHS-H to deliver a richer intelligent lifestyle experience. Supported by its greater energy reserves, the vehicle offers four intelligent modes-Rest Mode, Sentry Mode, Refresh Mode and Appointment Mode-bringing greater convenience and comfort to different moments of everyday life.









During a journey, Nap Mode provides a peaceful space for a short rest. After leaving the vehicle, Sentry Mode offers protection while parked. Refresh Mode and Appointment Mode further enrich the intelligent experience across different scenarios. Even more notably, OMODA 7 SHS-H features the world's only HEV external power supply capability, bringing electric power into everyday lifestyle experiences. With its 2.2 kW in-cabin power output, users can connect a compatible portable coffee machine while parked and prepare a freshly brewed cup of coffee. When work calls, the system can also power devices such as laptops, transforming the cabin into a comfortable mobile workspace. A quiet moment of rest, a freshly made cup of coffee, a private space of your own. What the 5-kWh battery truly delivers is greater freedom to enjoy life at your own pace.









From Efficiency to Experience: 5-kWh Technology Opens a New Direction for HEV Value

From the exceptional quietness of Super Quiet Mode to the intelligent lifestyle possibilities of Super Life, OMODA 7 SHS-H demonstrates that the significance of a 5-kWh battery goes far beyond capacity alone. As HEVs move beyond competing solely on fuel consumption and driving range, cabin refinement, intelligent experiences and diverse lifestyle scenarios are becoming new dimensions of hybrid competitiveness. The global debut of 5kWh HEV technology represents an innovative exploration of hybrid technology by OMODA & JAECOO, highlighting the brand's commitment to advancing HEVs from efficiency-focused solutions toward experience-driven mobility.

On the road, enjoy EV-like quietness. When parked, enjoy life on your own terms. OMODA 7 SHS-H takes the next chapter of HEV technology beyond efficiency.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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