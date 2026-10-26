NBA Round-Up: Luka Doncic Explodes For 52 To Lead Lakers Past Jazz

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Luka Doncic scored 52 points and added 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 132-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Doncic made 8 of 18 3-point attempts as part of 17-of-30 shooting performance as the Lakers improved to 3-0. It marked the 10th time he scored 50 or more points in a regular-season game.

Austin Reaves added 29 points for Los Angeles. Doncic and Reaves combined for 21 of 24 from the free-throw line. Walker Kessler tallied only two points and seven rebounds in his first game back in Utah after being sent by the Jazz to Los Angeles in a trade over the summer.

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to lead Utah, which blew an 18-point second- quarter lead. Keyonte George tallied 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points while Ace Bailey chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Thunder 108, Clippers 101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead Oklahoma City to a home win over Los Angeles. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 16 points and 11 assists.

With just more than a minute remaining, Thunder star Jalen Williams went down hard with a left leg injury on a foul by Derrick Jones Jr. Williams started to try to get up after the fall but teammate Chet Holmgren motioned for him to remain down. Williams was eventually carted off on a stretcher, offering a thumbs up to the crowd as they chanted his nickname.

Williams was the third rotation player injured in the game for the Thunder. Cason Wallace left the game less than halfway through the first quarter with left shoulder soreness after a collision coming off a screen. At the end of the first, Jaylin Williams exited with right wrist soreness.

Pacers 136, Nets 109

Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 of his 24 points after halftime as Indiana took control late in the first half and dominated the third quarter en route to a 136-109 victory over Brooklyn on Sunday night in New York.

Haliburton made 8 of 13 shots and hit 4 of 7 3-point tries in his best game since returning from a torn right Achilles tendon that robbed him of the 2025-26 season. Pascal Siakam added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Pacers. Reserve Obi Toppin contributed 16 points. Andrew Nembhard and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 14 points.

Nolan Traore took advantage of extended minutes and led the Nets with 17 points. Josh Minott added 15 and Moritz Wagner chipped in 13 for Brooklyn, which lost its third straight game to begin the season.

Magic 111, Knicks 102

Franz Wagner scored 21 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for visiting Orlando, which overcame a 10-point deficit in the final nine-plus minutes to beat defending NBA champion New York.

Wagner (13 rebounds, nine assists) came within one assist of a triple-double for the undermanned Magic, who improved to 1-2 despite the absence of Paolo Banchero, who is expected to miss at least a month with an ankle injury sustained in Orlando's 115-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Desmond Bane scored 22 points and hit the 3-pointer that gave the Magic the lead for good with 4:53 left.

The Knicks fell to 0-3 -- the first time a reigning champ has opened 0-3 since the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-12. Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points, 14 rebounds) posted a double-double for New York while Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points. OG Anunoby scored 22, and Josh Hart added 13 points.

Timberwolves 117, Raptors 94

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over Toronto in Minneapolis to remain unbeaten on the season.

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points and eight assists for the Timberwolves. Terrence Shannon Jr. also scored 15 points off the bench, and Jaden McDaniels recorded 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Ja'Kobe Walter scored 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead the Raptors, who sustained their first loss after starting the season with back-to-back wins. RJ Barrett added 20 points, and Immanuel Quickley scored 19. Scottie Barnes was 0-for-12, including 0-for-5 from distance, in 28 minutes. Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard was scratched before the game because of swelling in his left knee.

Pistons 106, 76ers 93

Cade Cunningham notched 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as visiting Detroit downed previously unbeaten Philadelphia.

The Pistons improved to 3-0 despite playing without two starters, as center Jalen Duren (hamstring) and guard Ausar Thompson (ankle) sat out the contest. That created more opportunities for Duncan Robinson (21 points), Daniss Jenkins (18 points) and John Collins (16 points, 11 rebounds).

Tyrese Maxey scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who played without center Joel Embiid (foot) and guard VJ Edgecombe (abdomen). LeBron James chipped in with 18 points, while Jaylen Brown had 16 on 5-of-20 shooting for Philadelphia, which never led while falling to 3-1 on the young season.

Grizzlies 123, Kings 112

Isaiah Stewart and Ty Jerome converted three-point plays to bookend a late 11-0 flurry and Memphis remained undefeated with a road victory over the winless Sacramento Kings.

Jerome finished with 31 points while Cameron Boozer (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Cedric Coward (15 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for the Grizzlies, who elected to rest star center Zach Edey on the first night of a road back-to-back set.

Sacramento's Zach LaVine was the game's leading scorer with 37 points. Rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. had 22 to go with a game-high seven assists, while center Domantas Sabonis, fighting foul trouble much of the night, put up a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Kings.

Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers Utah Jazz LeBron James