Qatar To Open Asian Cup Title Defence Against Thailand On January 11

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will launch their bid for a record third consecutive AFC Asian Cup title against Thailand on January 11, following the confirmation of the match schedule for the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The defending champions have been placed in Group F alongside Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. Julen Lopetegui's side will begin their campaign at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh before taking on Indonesia at Aramco Stadium in Al Khobar on January 16. Qatar will conclude their group-stage campaign against four-time champions Japan on January 20 at King Saud University Stadium.

Saudi Arabia will host the 19th edition of the continental championship for the first time, with the tournament opening on January 7. The hosts will face Palestine at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh.

The confirmed schedule marks another step in Qatar's preparations to defend the continental crown they secured with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in the final in February 2024. Qatar also won the 2019 edition, and another triumph would make them the first team to claim three successive Asian Cup titles.

Japan, the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles, will be their toughest opponents in Group F. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the Round of 16.

The knockout stage gets under way on January 22, with the quarter-finals scheduled for January 28 and 29. The semi-finals will follow on February 1 and 2, before the tournament concludes with the final at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh on February 5. The title decider is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.

The 24-team competition will comprise 51 matches across eight stadiums in three cities. Riyadh will stage matches at five venues, while Jeddah will have two host stadiums and Al Khobar one.

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