Sadd Draw With Qadsiah To Earn First Point As Gharafa Suffer Third Straight Loss

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Al Sadd ended their goal drought in the AFC Champions League Elite but were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah on Monday, while Al Gharafa suffered a third consecutive defeat after going down 2-1 to Al Ahli Saudi FC in Jeddah.

In Dammam, Akram Afif put Sadd ahead in the 74th minute, only for Julian Quinones to equalise 10 minutes later to take Qadsiah to five points, while Al Sadd earned their first point after back-to-back defeats.

Qadsiah's first chance came in the 13th minute when Mohammed al-Qahtani sent his effort from inside the area narrowly wide after a fine build-up.

Sadd responded a minute later, with Mohamed Camara sending Afif through on goal. Shadowed by Qadsiah's Ahmed al-Siyahi, the two-time AFC Player of the Year tried his luck from distance, but his effort drifted just wide of the left post.

The Qatari side came close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute, with Claudinho setting up Afif to break into the box but the Qadsiah defence intercepted his cross towards Roberto Firmino.

Qadsiah threatened again in the 38th minute, with Mateo Retegui setting up Quinones, whose effort from inside the box narrowly missed the target before Quinones set-up Suleman Sani six minutes later, only for the Nigerian midfielder to pull his effort narrowly wide.

Brendan Rogers' side carried their threat into the second half, with Quinones heading just wide from Julain Weigl's corner in the 51st minute, while Yasser al-Shahrani then sent his long-range effort over the bar.

A swift counter-attack presented Sadd with two chances in quick succession, Afif surged into the box but shot wide in the 64th minute before Mohammad al-Mannai sent his effort over the bar a minute later.

Sadd kept probing and were rewarded with the opener in the 74th minute with Afif finding space before unleashing a powerful curling effort into the top right corner to end the Qatari side's wait for a goal in the League Stage.

But Qadsiah refused to give up and levelled the tie 10 minutes later with Bonsu Baah laying the ball nicely for Quinones, whose shot took a deflection off Tarek Salman before crossing past a rooted Meshaal Barsham.

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Al Ahli's Ivan Toney (right) battles for the ball with Al Gharafa's Jang Hyun-Soo.

Goncalves nets late winner as Ahli beat Gharafa

In Jeddah, Matheus Goncalves came through as Ahli left it late before defeating Gharafa 2-1. Goncalves struck in the 86th minute as Saudi Arabia's Ahli moved up to seven points while Al Gharafa of Qatar suffered a third consecutive defeat.

Ahli looked to catch Gharafa off guard as early as the third minute, with Roger Ibanez sending a deep ball forward for Ivan Toney, who was caught offside.

The two-time champions, however, found the way through a minute later when Eduard Spertsyan played a teasing through ball for Toney to clip over Gharafa goalkeeper Ahmed Kone.

Gharafa sought a response, with Adam Ounas setting up Alaa Eddin Hasan inside the area but the forward's attempt to wriggle his way through the Ahli defence fell flat.

Ahli came close to doubling their lead in the 37th minute when Toney sent a delightful ball into the box that evaded Seydou Sano, only for Kone to rush off his line and gather before Saad Yaslam could reach it.

The game opened up in stoppage time with Spertsyan firing over the bar after being played through by Artem Bondarenko, while Ounas was unable to capitalise after dispossessing Bondarenko on the right flank.

Toney then laid the ball nicely for Trincao, whose shot struck the right post, before Ziyad al-Johani sent the rebound just wide of the left post.

Gharafa broke through to draw level in the 53rd minute with Yacine Brahimi sparking the move through the middle, surging past Bondarenko before playing in Saif Eldeen Fadlalla, who cut the ball back for Florinel Coman to finish with aplomb.

The Qatari side took confidence from the equaliser and began to build momentum, with Brahimi proving to be a handful for Ahli, sending his long-range effort over the bar in the 57th minute before coming close again from inside the box in the 66th minute.

The game shifted balance 10 minutes later when Sano received his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card, with Ahli capitalising on their numerical advantage in the 86th minute.

Goncalves, collecting al-Johani's cross from the right, curled in a superb finish into the bottom left corner to seal the three points for his side.

Al Sadd Akram Afif AFC Champions League Elite Al Qadsiah Al Gharafa