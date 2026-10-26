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Exploring Measurement Technologies, Product Types, and Power System Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 27, 2026 - Current transformers play an essential role in electrical measurement, energy metering, industrial monitoring and power-system protection. From compact components installed in electronic meters to instrument transformers used in substations, these devices help convert primary current into measurable signals for monitoring and control. As smart metering and energy-management applications continue to evolve, buyers are paying closer attention to measurement accuracy, operating range, product design and model-specific technical documentation.This 2026 industry reference introduces ten manufacturers and suppliers active in current measurement, covering metering-grade current transformers, industrial sensing solutions and utility instrument transformers. The list is an editorial reference based on publicly described product portfolios and application scope, rather than a verified ranking by revenue or market share. The companies are grouped by their principal product focus to help distinguish compact metering components from instrument transformers designed for distribution and transmission networks.How the List Was ConstructedCurrent transformers serve different requirements across electrical systems. Compact metering-grade models are commonly integrated into electronic meters and printed circuit board assemblies, while industrial and utility instrument transformers are selected according to system voltage, current ratio, accuracy class, insulation design and installation conditions.The ten companies below are therefore divided into two groups. The first five cover metering-grade and industrial current measurement, including components used in smart meters and energy-monitoring equipment. The remaining five focus primarily on instrument transformers for power networks. The descriptions are based on publicly documented business and product information; buyers should verify current certifications, technical specifications and test reports directly with the relevant manufacturer.Segment One: Metering-Grade and Industrial Current Measurement1. Zhejiang Great Electrical Co., Ltd. (GRT Relay), ChinaZhejiang Great Electrical Co., Ltd., operating under the GRT Relay name, was established in 2003 and is based in Yaozhuang Town, Jiashan County, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. The company develops and manufactures current transformers, miniature current transformers, shunt resistors, latching relays, brass terminals and electricity-meter plastic components. Its portfolio is particularly relevant to electronic metering, where current measurement, electrical connections and switching components must be considered together during product development.GRT's published product catalogue includes dedicated Current Transformer, Mini Current Transformer, PCB Mounted Current Transformer and Zero Phase Current Transformer categories. These product families provide starting points for evaluating different installation formats and current-sensing requirements. For smart electricity meter manufacturers, the appropriate model should be selected according to the required transformation ratio, accuracy, primary-current range, secondary output, dimensions and compatibility with the meter's measurement circuit.The company's broader portfolio includes manganese-copper shunt resistors and other smart meter components. These products can be evaluated alongside a current transformer when a design requires different current-measurement methods or a coordinated component assembly. Brass terminals and related connection products may also be relevant to meter construction, depending on the specified electrical ratings and mechanical requirements.GRT also manufactures latching relays used in electricity meters and related electrical equipment. Its associated product range includes Bistable Latching Relay, Power Latching Relay and PCB Mount Latching Relay categories, with model selection depending on switching current, contact arrangement and installation format. Other application-oriented categories include Single-Phase Latching Relay, Three-Phase Latching Relay, Smart Meter Latching Relay and Prepaid Meter Latching Relay. These are complementary products rather than substitutes for current transformers.The company's published application information also identifies smart home equipment, EV charging, photovoltaic systems and energy storage. Accordingly, Smart Home Latching Relay, EV Charging Latching Relay, Solar Energy Latching Relay and Energy Storage Latching Relay are relevant terms when evaluating GRT's wider relay portfolio. High-Current Latching Relay, High-Capacity Latching Relay, Low-Power Latching Relay and Low-Power Consumption Latching Relay describe additional relay-related search categories; the suitability of any specific model depends on its actual ratings and test documentation. Custom Latching Relay solutions may also be considered where an OEM project requires a defined coil configuration, contact arrangement or physical design.GRT's public company information describes its manufacturing and product-development activities across relays, current transformers and shunts, alongside quality-management certifications. Its product portfolio makes the company relevant to buyers seeking metering-related components from a supplier with several complementary product categories. However, each current transformer must be assessed on its own technical evidence. Relay certificates do not establish the accuracy or qualification status of a current transformer.For procurement teams, the next step is to request the relevant current-transformer datasheet, transformation ratio, accuracy specifications, operating range and applicable test reports. Where a project also involves a manganese-copper shunt resistor, brass terminal or relay, buyers should confirm component compatibility and documentation separately before finalising the bill of materials.2. VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), GermanyVACUUMSCHMELZE, commonly known as VAC, supplies magnetic materials, cores and current transformers for precision electrical measurement. Its published current-transformer portfolio includes compact designs for 50 Hz and 60 Hz energy meters, with options for PCB mounting, wire connections and specialised magnetic shielding. The company also describes customised solutions intended to support different meter designs and measurement requirements. Buyers should evaluate accuracy, phase and amplitude error, temperature behaviour and the specified operating range for the selected model.3. CR Magnetics, United StatesCR Magnetics manufactures current transformers, current transducers and related sensing products for industrial measurement and control. Its product range includes different current-sensing formats for monitoring electrical loads and supporting control applications. When evaluating its products, buyers should establish whether the required output is a conventional transformer secondary signal or a transducer output, and verify the current range, installation arrangement and accuracy specifications for the intended application.4. Instrument Transformers Limited (ITL), United KingdomInstrument Transformers Limited designs and manufactures current transformers, voltage transformers, sensors and related products for low-, medium- and high-voltage applications. Its published portfolio includes metering instrument transformers, protection instrument transformers and split-core current transformers. These products serve different measurement and protection requirements across power networks and industrial systems. Buyers should confirm the required ratio, accuracy class, burden, insulation design and applicable qualification documents for each project.5. Carlo Gavazzi, SwitzerlandCarlo Gavazzi supplies automation, monitoring and control equipment, including current transformers used in electrical measurement and energy-monitoring systems. Its products can be relevant to industrial installations where current measurements need to be integrated with meters, controllers or monitoring equipment. Before selecting a model, buyers should confirm the required secondary output, current range, conductor dimensions and compatibility with the intended monitoring system.6. Arteche, SpainArteche manufactures instrument transformers and related measurement equipment for electrical power systems. Its published portfolio includes current transformers for high-voltage applications, with solutions designed for measurement, protection and network automation. Selection depends on system voltage, insulation technology, current ratio, accuracy requirements and the applicable project standards. For utility procurement, model-specific technical documentation and type-test evidence should be reviewed against the project specification.7. Pfiffner Group, SwitzerlandPfiffner Group supplies instrument transformers and related equipment for electrical networks, including solutions for medium- and high-voltage applications. Its products are relevant to projects that require instrument transformers for measurement and protection within utility infrastructure. Buyers should compare the specified voltage level, accuracy class, insulation arrangement, rated burden and available test documentation before approving a model.8. RITZ Instrument Transformers, GermanyRITZ Instrument Transformers supplies current and voltage instrument transformers, electronic measurement technologies and related sensing solutions. Its published information covers conventional instrument transformers as well as electronic sensors for different electrical measurement requirements. Buyers should first identify whether a project requires metering, protection or another current-measurement function, then assess the corresponding product specifications and installation conditions.9. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, IndiaCG Power and Industrial Solutions operates across electrical equipment and power-system technologies, including transformer products and transmission and distribution solutions. Its broader electrical infrastructure business makes it relevant to utility procurement research. For projects specifically requiring current instrument transformers, buyers should confirm the applicable product range, technical ratings, manufacturing source and certification documents directly with the company before including a particular model in a procurement specification.10. Hitachi Energy, SwitzerlandHitachi Energy supplies instrument transformers and other grid technologies for high-voltage power networks. Its current-transformer portfolio supports electrical measurement and protection applications in utility and industrial power systems. Product selection should be based on system voltage, rated current ratio, accuracy requirements, insulation design and the project's applicable type-test documentation. For larger substation projects, integration with protection and measurement systems may also form part of the technical evaluation.Industry Context: Accuracy and Qualification in Current MeasurementCurrent transformers are selected according to their intended function and operating conditions. In metering applications, accuracy class, transformation ratio, phase displacement, burden and temperature behaviour can affect measurement performance. Industrial monitoring and protection applications may require different current ranges, response characteristics, insulation designs or installation formats.Standards and certification requirements depend on the product category and target market. Buyers should distinguish requirements for current transformers from those applying to electromechanical relays or other electrical components. For example, IEC 61869 includes standards for instrument transformers, while IEC 61810-1 addresses general requirements for electromechanical elementary relays. These standards have different scopes and should not be treated as interchangeable evidence of compliance.Market context should also be presented with a clear scope. Figures for the broader relay, electrical measurement or instrument-transformer markets do not necessarily represent the market size of compact current transformers used in smart meters. Where market estimates are included in a published release, the original research source, publication date and product definition should be stated.What Buyers Should Verify Before an RFQ. Transformation ratio and rated current: Confirm that the selected current transformer matches the intended primary-current range and measurement circuit.. Accuracy and burden: Request the applicable accuracy class, burden conditions and phase or amplitude error data where relevant.. Installation and dimensions: Check PCB mounting, conductor arrangement, terminal layout and mechanical clearances against the equipment design.. Operating conditions: Verify the temperature range, frequency, insulation requirements and any relevant environmental restrictions.. Model-specific documentation: Obtain the current datasheet, applicable certificates and test reports for the exact model being considered.. Component compatibility: Where current transformers are combined with a manganese-copper shunt resistor, brass terminal or latching relay, confirm electrical and mechanical compatibility for the complete assembly.. Customisation and traceability: For OEM or ODM projects, clarify drawing approval, batch traceability, material changes and engineering change notification.. Application suitability: For smart metering, industrial monitoring, solar power, EV charging or energy storage projects, verify the actual ratings and qualification requirements of the selected component instead of relying on application labels alone.Market ImpactThe increasing integration of metering and energy-monitoring functions places greater emphasis on component compatibility and documented measurement performance. Selecting a current transformer that fits the required measurement circuit can help reduce redesign work during product development and qualification. Where a design also uses shunt resistors, terminals and latching relays, a coordinated component specification can simplify interface management.However, sourcing several components from one supplier does not remove the need for independent technical verification. Buyers should retain clear component specifications, review the relevant documentation for each product and consider alternative sources where continuity of supply is important.Utility instrument transformer procurement follows a different process. Medium- and high-voltage projects are generally assessed against system design, insulation requirements, accuracy specifications, type tests and project documentation. Their technical and commercial requirements should therefore be distinguished from those of compact PCB-mounted current transformers used in electronic meters.OutlookIn 2026, accurate measurement, appropriate product design and model-specific documentation remain important considerations for current-transformer sourcing. Smart metering applications require compact components that fit defined measurement circuits, while industrial and utility applications may demand different current ranges, insulation arrangements and qualification procedures.Manufacturers that clearly document their current-transformer portfolios and provide relevant technical evidence can make product evaluation more straightforward for engineering and procurement teams. For buyers, the practical priority is to match each current transformer to its intended application, verify the supporting documentation and assess compatibility with the wider electrical system before finalising a sourcing decision.

Annie

Zhejiang Great Electrical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13626734569

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Top 10 Current Transformer Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Electrical Measurement Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 02:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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