MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj Brings Ayushman, Ujjwala And Kanya Sumangala To Neighborhood Camps

MLC Dharmendra Kumar Bhardwaj brings Ayushman, Ujjwala and Kanya Sumangala to neighborhood camps

MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj announces camps to make Ayushman cards, link Ujjwala accounts to Aadhaar before UP's free-refill window closes in December.

- MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj

MEERUT, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEERUT, UTTAR PRADESH, 27 October 2026 - MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj, Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Meerut–Ghaziabad Local Authorities constituency, today announced a series of one-day neighbourhood camps across Meerut City. At each camp, families can make Ayushman cards, check their Ujjwala LPG accounts and enrol girls in the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, with officials and document help in one place.

The first round has an urgent deadline, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved two free LPG cylinder refills for Ujjwala beneficiaries in 2026-27. The first free refill can be taken between October and December 2026, and the second between January and March 2027. The free refills reach only beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar and whose Aadhaar is authenticated.

“A free cylinder that a family cannot claim because of a missing link in a bank account is not a benefit; it is a frustration,” said MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj.“Our first job is to make sure every eligible kitchen in Meerut is ready before December.”



UJJWALA: WHAT FAMILIES ARE ENTITLED TO

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in May 2016, gives deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households. Under Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and the stove are also free. More than 10.58 crore connections have been issued nationally.

On top of the state's two free refills, Ujjwala beneficiaries receive a central subsidy of ₹300 a cylinder, credited directly to their bank account, on the first four refills each year. That is up to ₹1,200 per beneficiary a year.

At the camps, volunteers and LPG distributor representatives will help women check whether their bank account is linked to Aadhaar, complete Aadhaar authentication, and find out why a subsidy has stopped where it has.



AYUSHMAN BHARAT: HEALTH COVER FOR THE FAMILY, AND FOR EVERY ELDER OVER 70

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides cashless hospital treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per eligible family per year at government and empanelled private hospitals. Pre-existing conditions are covered from the first day.

Since 29 October 2024, every Indian citizen aged 70 or above is entitled to an Ayushman Vay Vandana card, regardless of income. It gives cover of up to ₹5 lakh a year. Senior citizens in families already covered by Ayushman Bharat receive an additional top-up of up to ₹5 lakh a year for themselves.

The camps will hold card-making drives for eligible families who have never enrolled, and a dedicated desk for residents aged 70 and above. Families can also check eligibility on the Ayushman app or at gov, or call the national helpline, 14555.

“No family in Meerut should be choosing between a hospital bill and a daughter's school fees,” said MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj.“And no grandparent over 70 should go without a card that is already theirs by right.”



KANYA SUMANGALA: ₹25,000 FOR A GIRL, IN SIX STEPS

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, run by the Women and Child Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, pays ₹25,000 to an eligible girl in six instalments:

. ₹5,000 at birth, for girls born on or after 1 April 2019

. ₹2,000 on completing all vaccinations within the first year

. ₹3,000 on admission to Class 1

. ₹3,000 on admission to Class 6

. ₹5,000 on admission to Class 9

. ₹7,000 on admission to a degree course or a two-year diploma after Class 12

The family must live in Uttar Pradesh and have an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh. A family may have no more than two children, and no more than two girls can benefit. If the second delivery produces twins, a third girl is also eligible. An adopted orphan girl is counted within the two-girl limit. Applications are made online at gov.

Each instalment needs a fresh application at the right time, so the camps will help families apply for the stage their daughter has just reached.



WHAT TO BRING

The office will publish a full checklist before each camp. As a guide, families should bring:

. Aadhaar cards and the mobile phone linked to Aadhaar

. Bank passbook

. LPG consumer number, for Ujjwala checks

. Ration card, if the family has one

. For Kanya Sumangala: the girl's birth certificate, a family income certificate and proof of the latest school or college admission



DATES EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW

. October to December 2026: the first free Ujjwala refill under the Uttar Pradesh decision. Bank accounts must be linked to Aadhaar and authenticated before the refill is taken.

. January to March 2027: the second free refill.

. Every financial year: the central ₹300 subsidy on the first four Ujjwala refills.

. At each school stage: Kanya Sumangala applications for Class 1, Class 6 and Class 9 relate to admission in the current academic year, so families should apply in the year their daughter is admitted, not later.

. Any day: Ayushman and Vay Vandana cards can be made at any time, but a card made before an illness saves a family from searching for documents in an emergency.



CHECK BEFORE YOU COME

Families can do a quick check at home before the camp, which makes their visit faster:

. Ujjwala: confirm the connection details at gov, or ask the LPG distributor whether the subsidy is reaching the bank account.

. Ayushman: open the Ayushman app or gov and check eligibility with an Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or call 14555.

. Kanya Sumangala: check eligibility on gov.

Those who find a problem, or cannot check online, should simply come to the camp. Volunteers will do the check with them



ABOUT MLC DHARMENDRA BHARDWAJ

Dharmendra Bhardwaj is a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Meerut–Ghaziabad Local Authorities constituency. He was elected on 12 April 2022, defeating Sunil Rohta, the candidate of the Samajwadi Party–Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Members for Local Authorities constituencies are elected by the elected representatives of local bodies, and his work connects the councils, panchayats and municipal bodies of Meerut and Ghaziabad with the state government.

He comes from village Ikdi in Sardhana tehsil of Meerut district. He began his working life as a chemistry teacher in 1992 and completed an M.Sc. at N.A.S. College, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, in 1997.

Education has remained at the centre of his public life. He has been Chancellor of Motherhood University, Roorkee, since 2019, and is Chairperson of Mahaveer Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Meerut. He is also a member of the executive councils of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur.

In the Legislative Council and in his constituency work, he concentrates on civic services, women's welfare, youth employment and Meerut's sports-goods economy, and publishes the demands his office places with government agencies along with their outcomes.

Dharmendra Bhardwaj

Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative council

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