Delhi Wakes Up To Hazy Morning As AQI Stands At 175 Minimum Temperature Drops

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 175, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several monitoring stations across the city recorded varying pollution levels. Burari recorded an AQI of 146, Badarpur 131, Vasundhara Enclave 130, Mandir Marg 158, Punjabi Bagh 199, CRRI Mathura Road 257, Shadipur 148, Pusa 178, Sirifort 214, IGI Airport (T3) 211, Chandni Chowk 201, Alipur 199, R.K. Puram 230, IIT Delhi 216, Dwarka Sector 8 223, Anand Vihar 175, Mundka 229, Wazirpur 203, Jahangirpuri 251, Rohini 239, Bawana 214, Patparganj 195, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 193 and Narela 197.

CRRI Mathura Road recorded the highest AQI among the listed monitoring stations, at 257, placing it in the 'poor' category. PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as the prominent pollutants in the city-level data.

In the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram recorded an AQI of 165, followed by Noida at 139, Ghaziabad at 133, Faridabad at 117 and Greater Noida at 115, according to CPCB data at 7 a.m. All five cities remained in the 'moderate' category.

PM10 and PM2.5 were the prominent pollutants in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while PM10 was the predominant pollutant in Faridabad.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 following a deterioration in air quality.

Under GRAP Stage 1, measures include restrictions on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open-air eateries, along with restrictions on diesel generator use, except for essential and emergency purposes.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature for the second consecutive day on Monday, even as air quality deteriorated while remaining in the 'moderate' category.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below Sunday's 17 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further drop in temperatures, with light rain likely on Thursday and Friday due to a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.