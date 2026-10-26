Piyush Goyal Explores Global Partnerships In Chips And Clean Energy

Strengthening Global Partnerships in Technology and Energy

India is exploring deeper partnerships with global companies in semiconductors, manufacturing and clean energy, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal holding meetings with executives from ASML, Nexperia, IKEA parent Ingka Group and Power2X to discuss investment, technology collaboration and supply chain opportunities.

In posts on X, Goyal highlighted opportunities to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem, expand manufacturing and sourcing capabilities, and deepen cooperation in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Boosting the Semiconductor Value Chain

During his meeting with Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Management of ASML, Goyal discussed ways to deepen the company's engagement with India, particularly in advanced semiconductor technologies, innovation and skill development.

“With a strong policy push in India, growing investments, and an expanding talent pool, we explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, innovation, and skilling to strengthen India's position in the global chip value chain,” Goyal said.

He also met Stefan Tilgner, Interim CEO of Nexperia, to discuss greater collaboration in semiconductors. Goyal said India's expanding electronics manufacturing capabilities and technology ecosystem offered scope for stronger partnerships and more resilient semiconductor supply chains.

Retail Expansion and Clean Energy Cooperation

In a separate meeting with Juvencio Maeztu, CEO and President of Ingka Group, which operates IKEA, discussions focused on India's growing consumer market and its manufacturing capabilities.“Discussed opportunities offered by our growing consumer market & how IKEA can leverage India's manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its global sourcing network,” Goyal said, while also considering opportunities for the group to expand its presence and deepen investments in the country.

The minister also met Occo Roelofsen, Founder and CEO of Power2X, to discuss India-Netherlands cooperation in green hydrogen, renewable energy and emerging technologies. The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for mutual growth while advancing shared clean energy ambitions, Goyal said.

The meetings come as India seeks to strengthen its role in global semiconductor supply chains, attract investment into manufacturing and build partnerships in emerging energy technologies. The discussions could open avenues for further collaboration in technology development, skills, sourcing and clean energy. (ANI)

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