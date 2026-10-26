Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Japanese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Tokyo on Monday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the cooperative relations and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting security and stability.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

For his part, Japanese Foreign Minister commended the State of Qatar's role in mediation and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, foster dialogue, and consolidate security and stability in the region.