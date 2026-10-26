Rently Secures US$12M Growth Credit Facility From January Capital To Scale Rental Innovation Across Asia And The GCC. -...

Rently, the platform that lets tenants choose how and when they pay rent, has secured a US$12 million growth credit facility from January Capital, a leading technology investment firm backing high-growth companies across Asia Pacific and beyond.

The growth credit lets Rently extend its rent flexibility offering across its existing markets, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE, and into new ones.

Rent is the largest recurring expense for most households, reaching up to 43% of monthly household income in Rently's markets1, yet it is still paid in rigid, upfront and unrewarding ways. Rently is now running at over USD 50 million in annualised rental volume. Year to date, volume is nearly three times the same period of 2025, with more than 2,400 tenants paying rent through Rently.

Singapore rents remain near record levels, and private residential rents rose a further 0.7% in Q2 2026, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority.2 Signing a new lease typically means paying a security deposit of one month's rent per year of the lease plus advance rent before moving in, a large upfront bill for the people who can least afford to tie up cash.

In the first nine months of 2026, tenants in Singapore paying rent through Rently represented SGD 36.3 million (USD 28.4 million) in rental transaction volume, 2.5 times the same period of 2025. Rently offers tenants three products:

● Earn Rewards on Rent: tenants earn Max Miles on every rent payment, by credit card or eGIRO bank deduction. Max Miles, from rewards platform HeyMax, can be converted into major airline and hotel programmes.

● Delay Rent Payments: tenants get more time to pay their rent, on a schedule that fits their cash flow.

● Lower Move-in Costs: tenants skip the heavy upfront security deposit and instead spread it across the lease.

Rently has integrated Singpass, Singapore's national digital identity, so tenants can verify their identity and apply in minutes, and partners with co-living spaces, large landlords and real estate agencies.



Emeric Martin, Co-founder of Rently, said:“Singapore tenants have told us what they want: rent that rewards them, and the freedom to decide when their money leaves their account. Earn Rewards on Rent has become our fastest-growing product, and this facility lets us bring more flexibility to every tenant and every partner we work with.”

Jason Edwards, Partner, Growth Credit, January Capital, added:“Rently addresses a real financing constraint for tenants across different rental markets. This investment underscores January Capital's commitment to supporting fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region with flexible, nondilutive credit solutions and we are pleased to partner with Rently through this next phase of growth.”

Shiv Mahajan, CEO of Rently, commented:“Rent is the biggest payment most people make, and still the least flexible. This capital lets us say yes to more tenants, faster, across the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong, while our equity stays focused on building new products and expanding into new markets.”

The facility strengthens Rently's capital stack as it gears up for its Series A, to double down on its core offerings and open new markets in 2027. Rently previously raised US$3 million in Pre-Series A funding.

Rently is a rental commerce platform that lets tenants choose how and when they pay rent. Headquartered in Singapore and operating in Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE, Rently lets tenants earn rewards on rent, delay rent payments and lower their move-in costs in Singapore and Hong Kong and pay rent monthly instead of by upfront cheques in the UAE, while landlords receive structured, timely payouts. Rently uses AI across its operations to scale efficiently. Founded by Tarik Stafford, Dominic Schacher, Siebren Khamphorst and Emeric Martin, Rently is backed by Hustle Fund, 5I Ventures, Woh Hup, Orvel, Orange Bloom and Feedback Ventures, and by a US$12 million growth credit facility from January Capital.

Visit rently for more details.

About January Capital

January Capital is a multi-strategy investment firm headquartered in Singapore, focused on technology-enabled companies across the Asia-Pacific region. The firm serves as a capital solutions provider through its two core strategies: early-stage venture equity and growth-stage credit. Learn more at

Sources

1 Urban Land Institute, Home Attainability Index 2025:



2 URA, Release of 2nd Quarter 2026 real estate statistics:

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