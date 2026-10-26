HKSTP Partners With Leading Science And Technology Company Merck To Open A New Chapter In I&T Collaboration Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Merck, a leading science and technology company in life science, healthcare and electronics, signed a collaboration agreement today to establish their strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Merck will establish the“Merck Hong Kong Centre” at Hong Kong Science Park, dedicated to bringing in advanced scientific products, showcasing live technological demonstrations, and providing expert consultation services. Through technical training and clinical advisory sessions, an innovation scouting programme, and the co-hosting of an annual flagship event, the partnership will connect HKSTP's I&T ecosystem with Merck's domain expertise and global networks, supporting local startups and I&T talent, accelerating the translation of R&D outcomes into real-world applications, and jointly capturing opportunities across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets.
The HKSAR Government's recently announced First Five-Year Plan places a strong focus on strategic industries, including life and health technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and new industrialisation, while the latest Policy Address sets out Hong Kong's ambition to accelerate its development into an international health and medical innovation hub, progressively expanding access to the GBA, international markets, and capital markets. Arriving at a pivotal moment as Hong Kong I&T development enters a new phase, the partnership will bring together top-tier global scientific resources and inject fresh momentum into the city's I&T sector.
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