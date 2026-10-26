Leading Bahraini Companies Take Interest In Exports Of Moscow Technologies Arabian Post
The Mosprom Export Support Center arranged a series of meetings between Moscow industrial companies and potential clients in Manama. The parties to the talks discussed joint projects in construction, IT and telecoms, as well as supplies of sweet goods to the local market. This was reported by Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.
“The capital is a confident leader among Russian regions in terms of trade with Arab states. Moscow accounts for over 30 percent of Russia's total sales with these countries. The Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the promising markets for scaling up Moscow's high-tech exports. Pharma and medicine, power engineering, robotics, additive technologies, and IIoT projects have great potential for bilateral cooperation,” Maksim Liksutov emphasized.
Talks in Bahrain
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