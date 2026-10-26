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Allianz Insurance Singapore Spotlights The Hidden Cost Of Sports Injuries Amid National Fitness Boom Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-26 11:11:03

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Singaporeans are more active than ever, spending an average of $150 per month on fitness activities. But as sport and exercise participation hits an all-time high, so does the risk of injury, and most people are not financially prepared for what comes after.

Singapore clinics have reported a twofold increase in pickleball-related injuries as the sport's popularity surges across all age groups. ACL injuries among young athletes are on the rise, with rehabilitation timelines stretching nine to 12 months. Cycling accidents continue to result in serious fractures requiring extended hospitalisation leave.

Whether it is a weekend football match, a morning run with a crew, or an evening game of pickleball, the risk of an injury that keeps a working adult off their feet, and off the payroll, is higher than many realise.

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The Arabian Post

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