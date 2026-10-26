Allianz Insurance Singapore Spotlights The Hidden Cost Of Sports Injuries Amid National Fitness Boom Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Singaporeans are more active than ever, spending an average of $150 per month on fitness activities. But as sport and exercise participation hits an all-time high, so does the risk of injury, and most people are not financially prepared for what comes after.

Singapore clinics have reported a twofold increase in pickleball-related injuries as the sport's popularity surges across all age groups. ACL injuries among young athletes are on the rise, with rehabilitation timelines stretching nine to 12 months. Cycling accidents continue to result in serious fractures requiring extended hospitalisation leave.

Whether it is a weekend football match, a morning run with a crew, or an evening game of pickleball, the risk of an injury that keeps a working adult off their feet, and off the payroll, is higher than many realise.

<p> Staying active is one of the best things Singaporeans can do for their health, but a single sports injury can undo months of financial planning. While health insurance covers the hospital stay, it does not replace lost income during the weeks or months of recovery at home. Mortgage payments, household expenses, and rehabilitation costs do not stop just because a pay cheque does.</p> <p> Allianz Accident Protect Plus, a personal accident insurance plan starting from SGD $14.25 per month, is designed to close that gap. When an accident leaves someone unable to work, the plan pays a weekly cash benefit of up to SGD $200 for up to 104 weeks, even if they are recovering at home rather than in a hospital bed.</p> See also Brother "Managed Print Service" Enables Businesses to Reduce Operating Costs and Enhance Efficiency with Flexible Deployment <p> The plan also covers medical and surgical expenses of up to SGD $7,000 per accident, including physiotherapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and chiropractic treatments. For those who do require hospitalisation, a daily hospital income of up to SGD $200 for up to 750 days provides additional support. And because the policy covers injuries sustained through recreational and leisure activities, and accidents beyond the sporting arena, it offers peace of mind whether you are on the court, on the road, or simply going about your day.</p> <p> Allianz believes that an active lifestyle should be a source of wellbeing, not financial worry. Allianz Accident Protect Plus gives customers the confidence to stay active, knowing that if an injury sidelines them, their finances do not have to be.</p> <p> For more information on Allianz Accident Protect Plus, visit: </p> <p> Coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the Allianz Accident Protect Plus policy. Please refer to the Policy Wording for full details. This policy is protected under the Policy Owners' Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. <br />Hashtag: #AllianzInsuranceSingapore</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. <p>At Allianz Insurance Singapore, we aim to secure the future and create a positive impact on society and the environment by leveraging our expertise in risk management. As we work toward strengthening our position as one of Singapore's leading risk solutions providers, we deliver innovative and customer‐focused protection solutions for individuals, SMEs, and mid‐corporate clients – spanning Motor, Home Content, Travel, Personal Accident, Cancer, Hospital Income, and a comprehensive suite of commercial insurance offerings.</p> See also HID Enhances FARGO® DTC Printer Line to Help Organizations Issue Faster, More Secure ID Cards <p></p> <h2></h2>