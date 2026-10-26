Royal Jordanian Air Force Launches“Jordanian Deterrence-Hamoud” Operation Against Terrorist Hideouts In Southern Syria

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a targeted operation, named“Jordanian Deterrence-Hamoud,” against hideouts of terrorist groups in southern Syria, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Monday.

The operation was launched in retaliation for the killing of victims in the attack on Hamoud Church in Karak last Friday. According to the military statement, the terrorists responsible for the criminal attack are linked to the terrorist groups targeted in the operation.

Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets destroyed several terrorist sites in southern Syria. The operation resulted in the killing and wounding of numerous members of the targeted groups and the destruction of several of their vehicles, the statement said.

The Jordanian Armed Forces reaffirmed their determination to confront any threat to the security of Jordanian citizens, stressing their commitment to eradicating the roots of extremism and terrorism.

The statement added that the military would continue to fulfil its duty to protect the homeland, its citizens and its sacred sites.

“May God have mercy on the martyrs of Karak and preserve Jordan strong and secure,” the statement concluded.