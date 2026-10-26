Piyush Goyal Holds Trade Talks In Netherlands, Visits Rotterdam Port

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the Netherlands on October 25, 2026, for engagements on trade, investment and logistics cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

Goyal visited the Port of Rotterdam, accompanied by its Chief Executive Officer, Boudewijn Siemons. Discussions focused on the port's role in international trade, logistics and supply chains, and its connectivity with European markets.

The visit also covered the potential role of Dutch port and logistics infrastructure in facilitating Indian exports to Europe, particularly in the context of the ongoing India-European Union Free Trade Agreement process.

Goyal also interacted with around 70 members of the Indian community, including business and professional representatives, at an event hosted by the Embassy of India in Amsterdam.

(KNN Bureau)

