Piyush Goyal Holds Meetings With German Industry Leaders, Research Institutions

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with German government officials, industry leaders and research institutions during his visit to Berlin on October 23 to discuss trade, investment, advanced manufacturing and technological cooperation.

Goyal met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery. The discussions covered bilateral economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

The minister also held meetings with Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers; Carsten Coesfeld, member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann and CEO of Bertelsmann Investments; and Holger Peters, CFO of Volkswagen AG and CEO of Škoda Auto.

The meetings focused on business partnerships, investment and industrial cooperation.

Goyal also held discussions with representatives of German industrial research institutions, including heads of selected Fraunhofer Institutes, on cooperation in microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, industrial innovation and battery technologies.

Indian researchers and students based in Germany also interacted with the minister.

Members of the accompanying Indian business delegation participated in sectoral roundtables with German industry representatives and associations to explore business collaboration.

(KNN Bureau)

