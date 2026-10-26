Piyush Goyal Holds Meetings With German Industry Leaders, Research Institutions
Goyal met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery. The discussions covered bilateral economic cooperation and investment opportunities.
The minister also held meetings with Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers; Carsten Coesfeld, member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann and CEO of Bertelsmann Investments; and Holger Peters, CFO of Volkswagen AG and CEO of Škoda Auto.
The meetings focused on business partnerships, investment and industrial cooperation.
Goyal also held discussions with representatives of German industrial research institutions, including heads of selected Fraunhofer Institutes, on cooperation in microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, industrial innovation and battery technologies.
Indian researchers and students based in Germany also interacted with the minister.
Members of the accompanying Indian business delegation participated in sectoral roundtables with German industry representatives and associations to explore business collaboration.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment