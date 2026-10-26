MSME Ministry's RAMP Programme Briefs Haryana Msmes On Labour Codes, Pollution Norms And Govt Incentives

MENAFN - KNN India)A capacity-building and training programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), organised under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, focused on labour law compliance, Haryana government support schemes, pollution control regulations and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The programme was held on October 24 at Murthal in Sonipat district. It was organised by MSME Technology Centre Rohtak under the Ministry of MSME, in association with the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Haryana.

The RAMP scheme is a Central government initiative to enhance MSME competitiveness through improved access to finance, markets, technology and capacity building. The programme aimed to familiarise enterprises with regulatory changes and available government support.

Sanjeev Chawla, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), MSME Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), Karnal, attended the programme as the chief guest. He discussed various Central government schemes for MSMEs and interacted with industry representatives on the challenges faced by enterprises and possible solutions.

Rahul Phalswal from the Directorate of MSME, Haryana, briefed participants on schemes supporting MSME exports and other business opportunities. Raghu Monga, also from the directorate, presented the state government's food processing scheme.

Addressing the participants, Rakesh Chhabra, President of RAI Industries Association (RIA) and the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), highlighted various regulatory requirements, government incentives and technology-related opportunities that MSMEs can leverage to improve their business operations.

Drawing attention to workplace compliance, Chhabra said,“MSMEs need to be aware of several provisions that directly affect their operations. Even establishments employing 10 or more workers, with an entirely male workforce, are required to constitute an Internal Committee.”

He highlighted Haryana's construction subsidies, interest on delayed subsidy payments beyond 45 days and revised NCR pollution norms. He also said ZED certification could qualify MSMEs for up to 75 per cent capital subsidy on over 800 machinery items, while engineering units could access advanced machinery, including 3D printers, through the Rs 160 crore Government Tool Room at reasonable job-work rates.

A session on legal and regulatory compliance was conducted by Advocate Shantam Sharma, Senior Associate at S.S. Rana & Co., focusing on the new Labour Codes and their practical implications for MSMEs and employers.

Sharma said,“The new Labour Codes require employers to take a proactive approach towards compliance. MSMEs should review their employment documentation, workforce-related obligations and internal processes from the very beginning of implementation.”

“Identifying existing compliance gaps and preparing the necessary changes in advance will help businesses manage the transition effectively and avoid potential legal and regulatory risks,” he added.

Ashwani Kant Gupta, Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre Rohtak, presented the centre's infrastructure and capabilities, along with the opportunities available to MSMEs through its facilities. He encouraged enterprises to visit the centre to learn about its machinery and other facilities.

The programme also included an awareness and capacity-building workshop on the importance of Industry 4.0 for MSMEs.

(KNN Bureau)

