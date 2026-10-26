Omron To Acquire Onlogic For $675 Million In Physical AI Expansion

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Omron has agreed to acquire US industrial computer manufacturer OnLogic and its parent company Interlogic for $675 million, as the Japanese automation group expands its capabilities in edge computing and physical AI.

The all-cash transaction will make Interlogic a wholly owned subsidiary of Omron, with OnLogic becoming part of the group while continuing to operate as an independent business.

The acquisition is expected to close in or around January 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont, OnLogic designs and manufactures configurable industrial computers for automation, edge AI and IoT applications. The company employs around 300 people and operates seven locations, including two manufacturing sites.

OnLogic generated sales of $154.2 million in 2025, up from $122.3 million in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $27.1 million. More than 90 percent of its sales come from the Americas and Europe.

Omron says the acquisition will support its strategy of evolving its industrial automation business beyond factory automation equipment and toward manufacturing digitalization and physical AI.

The company plans to combine OnLogic's industrial PCs with its own sensing, control, motion and robotics technologies, providing greater computing capacity for data- and AI-intensive industrial applications.

Omron also sees opportunities to develop physical AI platforms combining OnLogic's edge computing hardware with its high-precision control technology, as well as cross-selling products to the two companies' customer bases.

Junta Tsujinaga, president and CEO of Omron, says:“This acquisition is an important step in advancing our SF2030 vision and our evolution toward GEMBA DX. North America is a key growth market for OMRON, and this investment strengthens our foundation there while building the capabilities our customers will increasingly need.

“OnLogic's industrial computing expertise, flexibility and strong customer relationships complement our strengths in automation and control. Together, we see an opportunity to create new value for customers as manufacturing becomes more connected, data-driven and intelligent.”

OnLogic will retain its brand, direct-to-customer sales model and headquarters in Vermont. Its existing management team, led by CEO Sean Larkin, is also expected to remain in place.

Larkin says:“We built OnLogic to help engineers and innovators solve tough technology challenges by making custom, rugged hardware easy to configure, build, and deploy.

“Joining Omron provides the global scale, supply chain depth, and capital resources to accelerate our product roadmaps while preserving our culture, direct sales approach, and operations around the world. Together, we are giving our customers the tools they need to deploy physical AI with confidence.”