Edeka Adds Knapp Robots To Automate Meat Picking

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) German supermarket group Edeka is expanding the automated logistics solution at its meat-processing facility with two Pick-it-Easy robots from Knapp.

The AI-powered robots improve the efficiency, flexibility and resilience of the retailer's supply chain, laying the foundation for future growth.

Edeka's Nordfrische distribution centre in Lüttow-Valluhn, east of Hamburg, features an automated logistics system supplied by Knapp back in 2019. The processing facility supplies around 650 stores with some 2,500 fresh meat, sausage and deli meat products every day.

Now the system has been expanded with the integration of two robots that operate 24/7 to pick individual items fully automatically, relieving employees from physically strenuous tasks.

Reliable fulfilment

Thanks to their AI-supported image-processing systems and intelligent picking technology, the Pick-it-Easy Robots recognise and handle a wide variety of fresh meat products reliably.

With a performance of around 450 picks per robot per hour, the solution supports fulfilment that is efficient, scalable and available around the clock.

The robots also perform other steps in the picking process, such as scanning barcodes and recording the weight of each item. In this way, they reduce manual tasks and further improve process quality.

“Despite our large range of products, we are able to pick a wide variety of items efficiently with the Pick-it-Easy Robot,” says Matthias Biermann, managing director of the Edeka Nordfrische facility.“At the same time, we can ensure 24/7 picking if necessary and take the strain off our employees.”

Long-standing partnership

The expansion of the automated intralogistics solution at the Nordfrische site builds upon years of successful partnership between Knapp and Edeka. Up to 40,000 containers a day are processed in the 86,000-square-foot system, which is maintained at a constant temperature of +2°C.

Both items from Edeka's adjacent processing facility and meat products from other suppliers are integrated in the process. After goods-in, depalletizing and de-stacking, the meats are stored in a shuttle system with around 70,000 locations, where they are available for further processing.

To fulfil orders in a store-friendly manner, there are various picking areas for items with different turnover rates: ergonomic Pick-it-Easy goods-to-person workstations, Pick-to-Light stations and the two new Pick-it-Easy Robots. This combination provides high flexibility for different order structures and volumes.

After picking, the orders are assembled and optimised by route. Extensive automation also plays a role in stacking goods on roll containers or pallets, or placing them in cooled and insulated containers. All this enables efficient, store-friendly order fulfilment that keeps the cold chain intact.

Intelligent control system

Forming the basis for the seamless interplay of all processes is KiSoft, Knapp's software suite. It controls all processes and material flows, from goods-in and put away to picking and shipping.

KiSoft app suite guides every order from reception to fulfilment, providing insight into stock levels, capacities and processing status.

Based on this data, the software optimises storage strategies, deploys resources where needed and plans customer orders, routes and personnel allocation efficiently.

“Thanks to the KiSoft solution, we can better plan the tasks our employees perform in the warehouse,” explains Biermann.“Learning how to use the software is easy, since the interfaces are user-friendly and similar across the board – whether in picking, shipping or goods-in.”

Future-proof solutions

The latest expansion of the automation at Edeka's Nordfrische facility shows how logistics solutions are constantly developing, step by step, and can be modified to meet new requirements.

The collaboration between Knapp and Edeka allows existing processes to be refined to create scalable, future-proof solutions that can react flexibly to changing market conditions, growth and new operational requirements.

“The Pick-it-Easy Robot increases our independence and strengthens our supply chain resilience,” Biermann concludes.“We can pick 24/7 at all times, regardless of external influences. That's an important factor for the future of our company.”