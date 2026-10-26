Roman Imperial Torso Sells For $34.3 Million At Sotheby's

MENAFN - USA Art News) A monumental Roman Imperial torso sold forat Sotheby's New York on, setting a new world auction record for any Roman antiquity. The sale was part of the highly anticipated Magnum Opus Evening Auction, which generatedand achieved aacross its

The auction's total significantly surpassed its high presale estimate of $47.6 million, exceeding the $60 million initially projected for Sotheby's entire first series of New York auctions. Sotheby's chairman George Wachter commented on the collection, stating,“In more than 50 years in this field, I have encountered very few collections that achieve what this one does, a true coherence of vision across such extraordinary breadth.” He further emphasized that every object among its 25 categories reflected a discerning eye and explored connections across human creativity through time.

The record-breaking torso, dating to the first half of the first century A.D., sparked a 14-minute bidding war among five collectors. Supported by a guarantee and an irrevocable bid, it far exceeded its $8-$12 million estimate. The marble sculpture likely depicts one of the Julio-Claudian emperors, with parallels found in institutions like the Vatican Museums and the Archaeological Museum in Zagreb. Carved in two parts and exceptionally well preserved, the piece was documented as owned by Aloys Maximilian Neumann (1829-1906), who acquired it in Split in the mid-19th century. It was later purchased by an Austrian collector at Sotheby's in 2010 for $7.36 million, meaning its value has more than quadrupled in 14 years. The artwork has an extensive exhibition history, including long-term loans to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Yale University Art Gallery, and was most recently on public view at the J. Paul Getty Museum from 2021 to 2024.

Other significant sales from the Magnum Opus auction included Canaletto's Venice, View of the Grand Canal Looking East with Santa Maria della Salute, which sold for $6.2 million, within its $6-$8 million estimate. This canvas, dating from circa 1740, previously spent over 60 years in the collections of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It last sold at Sotheby's in 2020 for $5,275,600 against an estimate of $3-$5 million.

A work by 18th-century Spanish still-life painter Luis Meléndez, Still Life with Oranges, Nuts and Spices, Boxes of Sweetmeats, a Jug, and a Cask, realized $5 million, midway through its $4-$6 million estimate. This painting was on long-term loan to the J. Paul Getty Museum in 2018 and 2019. Jacob van Ruisdael's 17th-century Dutch painting, View of Haarlem from the Northwest, sold at its low estimate of $2.5 million, backed by a guarantee. It was on long-term loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 1951 to 1995 and to London's National Gallery throughout 2019.

A Roman Imperial marble portrait head of a girl from the Augustan period also achieved $2.5 million, meeting its low estimate. This sculpture's sale surpassed its previous auction record of $2,225,000 from Sotheby's in 2014 by $275,000, setting a new benchmark for ancient Classical marble female portrait heads. Its provenance includes Sir D'Arcy Godolphin Osborne and Prince Johannes von Schwarzenberg, and it has been exhibited at Munich's Glyptothek, the Met, and the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Among the evening's other highlights, Gustav Klimt's Liegender Halbakt nach rechts (Reclining Semi-Nude Facing Right), an early preparatory study for his lost masterpiece Leda, sold to an online bidder for $281,600 after several minutes of animated bidding. The consignor had acquired it at Christie's London in 2008 for £96,500, approximately $190,000 at the time, indicating a 48 percent appreciation in nominal dollar value over 18 years.

Jean-Honoré Fragonard's Head of an Old Man fetched $1.5 million with fees, attracting four bidders. It was acquired at Christie's New York in 2011 for $1,370,500 against a $500,000-$700,000 estimate, a nominal increase of 12.1 percent over nearly 16 years. This work previously belonged to George A. Rentschler of Cincinnati.

A Royal Louis XIV Savonnerie carpet fragment, circa 1664-66, saw fierce bidding among four participants, pushing its price to $217,600 against a $50,000-$70,000 estimate. This fragment was intended for the Galerie d'Apollon at the Palais du Louvre. Another carpet fragment, the Bernheimer Safavid 'Vase'-Technique Carpet Fragment, made in Persia around 1600, achieved $448,000. An Iznik pottery border tile from Turkey, dated circa 1570, featuring the Ottoman çintamani motif, sold for $61,440. It once belonged to prominent carpet dealer and collector Heinrich Jacoby and has been exhibited multiple times at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe in Hamburg and the Sheffield City Museum and Art Gallery.

Source: Observer Arts