V&A Strike Suspended After Management Offers New Terms

MENAFN - USA Art News) A planned strike at all fourlocations has been suspended, with unionized staff now returning to negotiations after receiving a new offer from management. Members of the Prospect andhad previously voted to strike onand. This industrial action stemmed from a dispute over wages and working conditions, including claims of staff fainting at the V&A East Storehouse due to insufficient hydration breaks.

The suspended strike would have impacted all four V&A sites: the main museum in South Kensington, the Young V&A children's museum in East London, V&A East, and V&A East Storehouse. According to The Guardian, the strike was suspended on Monday to facilitate discussions with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service following an“improved” offer from the museum. A V&A spokesperson told The Guardian,“All V&A museums will be open this week, including all exhibitions, free displays and planned half-term activities. While we are working to reinstate as much of our public program as possible, unfortunately some events may still be cancelled or postponed, visitors are encouraged to check our website before traveling.”

The V&A unions are demanding a minimum 4 percent pay increase for workers earning above the living wage, time-and-a-half pay for work on bank holidays, and for the museum to become an accredited Real Living Wage employer. This accreditation would guarantee all staff an hourly wage that reflects London's cost of living, currently estimated at £14.80 (about $20). Additionally, they seek improved conditions across the museum network, such as more affordable dining options, shade in outdoor areas when temperatures reach 30°C (86°F) or higher, and better cooling in back-of-house spaces. The unions previously held a two-day strike in September.

The V&A Storehouse, a publicly accessible museum storage facility in East London, has been central to the dispute. In July, its staff voted unanimously to strike, alleging insufficient breaks for bathroom use or water. Although a museum statement reiterated a policy prohibiting food and beverages, including sealed water bottles, near the collection, staff claim the facility's water fountains are frequently out of order. They also reported finding beverage bottles in the collections hall the day after a private event. The V&A has denied the union's allegations about working conditions at the Storehouse and informed ARTnews that management has been negotiating in good faith with the unions since February. A museum spokesperson stated,“We welcome this opportunity for constructive discussions with our trade union colleagues. Our latest pay offer delivers an average 4.18% pay rise and a 6.9% increase for our lowest-paid colleagues; increased bank holiday pay to 1.5, alongside a sector-leading bonus scheme and a subsidized food offer for staff at all V&A sites.”

We previously reported:

Staff at the Victoria & Albert Museum will strike across all four London sites on October 29 and 30 over ongoing pay and working conditions disputes.

Source: ARTnews