Gemini G.E.L. Marks 60 Years Of Printmaking Innovation

MENAFN - USA Art News) Founded inbyand, Los Angeles-basedis celebrating its. To commemorate the milestone, the print workshop invited curatorsandto organize the exhibition“(Almost) Every Year: Sixty Years of Printmaking at Gemini G.E.L.,” drawing from the institution's extensive archive.

While the exhibition surveys nearly every year of the workshop's history, the curators focused on Gemini G.E.L.'s role in fostering artistic dialogue and enabling experimentation outside conventional practices. The institution began by collaborating with prominent New York artists such as Josef Albers, Man Ray, Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns, Claes Oldenburg, Frank Stella, and Ellsworth Kelly. Simultaneously, Gemini G.E.L. engaged with Los Angeles's burgeoning art community, inviting figures like David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, Ron Davis, and Bruce Nauman.

By the 1980s, female artists including Dorothea Rockburne and Vija Celmins began working at Gemini G.E.L., soon followed by Susan Rothenberg and Elizabeth Murray. The curators highlighted during a gallery talk that the workshop's current artist roster is notable for its gender equality. The exhibition also showcases mutual interests among artists through juxtapositions, such as Stella and Kelly exploring shape and color, Rauschenberg and Johns experimenting with found object imagery, and Rothenberg and Richard Serra pushing the use of the color black. More recent works by Toba Khedoori, Julie Mehretu, and Analia Saban examine linear matrices.

The exhibition features several works that challenge artistic expectations. Joel Shapiro and Richard Tuttle, known for their minimalist sculptures, created vibrant, polychromatic screenprinted geometric abstractions with complex configurations. Other experimental pieces redefine the boundaries of printmaking, including Oldenburg's 1969 polyurethane molded automobile profile relief and Johns's image of a lightbulb printed on lead, transforming a fragile object into a durable one. Edward and Nancy Kienholz converted ordinary gasoline containers into sculptures resembling television sets, while Allen Ruppersberg's“Great Speckled Bird” (2013), a multi-colored screenprint on a 20-foot-long perforated piano-player roll, offers a nostalgic look at classic Americana. This work, divided into four sections, incorporates reproductions of handwritten lyrics from old songs on vintage motel stationery, titled after a traditional Southern gospel hymn once recorded by Johnny Cash.

Source: Hyperallergic