Tiffany Studios Wisteria Lamp Estimated At $500,000 By Heritage Auctions

MENAFN - USA Art News) Atable lamp is set to headlineearly 20th-century design sale in, on. The lamp carries a high estimate of, which marks the largest estimate the auction house has ever placed on a

Standing 17 inches tall, the lamp, created around 1910, features a cascade of blue blossoms and a patinated bronze base designed to resemble tree roots. This piece dates from the end of the golden age for Louis Comfort Tiffany's Queens, New York, studio and is considered one of his most iconic designs. According to the Artnet Price Database, a similar lamp sold for $1.6 million at Sotheby's New York in 2023.

The upcoming 230-lot sale has a total estimate exceeding $2.5 million. Heritage Auctions has described the collection as“the strongest early 20th-century design auction we have ever assembled.” The Wisteria lamp is one of over 30 Tiffany Studios creations in the auction, many of which are table lamps. These include a red and green Dragonfly work with an estimate of $100,000 to $150,000, and another featuring crisscrossing maple leaves, estimated up to $120,000.

Beyond lamps, the sale also features Springtime, a leaded-glass window from 1920 depicting a barefoot maiden, estimated at $60,000 to $80,000, and an iridescent Favrile vase with an estimate of $7,000 to $9,000.

Collector demand for Tiffany Studios works has been on the rise, with global sales surpassing $40 million in both 2023 and 2024. Landmark prices include the Danner Memorial Window, which became the studio's most expensive piece, selling for $12.4 million at Sotheby's New York in late 2024. A year later, a Magnolia floor lamp fetched $4.4 million at the same venue. The record for a table lamp remains $3.7 million, paid at Rago/Wright in 2021 for a Dandelion lamp first shown at the Paris 1900 World's Fair.

Other notable items in the auction include a Lalique centerpiece estimated at $35,000 to $45,000, a Frank Lloyd Wright bookcase from a South Bend, Indiana, home with a high estimate of $50,000, and a collection of turn-of-the-century lithographs by artists such as Alphonse Mucha and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, also with a high estimate of $50,000.

Source: Artnet News