National Gallery Of Singapore Sees Two Top Executives Depart

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill lose two senior figures,and, in, according to The Straits Times, an English-language newspaper. Their departures coincide with the previously announced exit of, whose role will be taken over by

Flores, who first assumed the relatively new title of chief curator in 2024, curated the Philippines Pavilion at the 2015 Venice Biennale and the Taiwan Pavilion at the 2022 Biennale. He also served as artistic director for the Singapore Biennale at the Singapore Art Museum from 2019 to 2020. His curatorial projects at the National Gallery include“ Figuring a Scene,”“ Elusive Edge: Philippine Abstract Forms,” and“ Ties of History: Art in Southeast Asia.” The National Gallery informed The Straits Times that Flores plans to return to his native Philippines. Chng Hak-Peng stated that the museum's programming would proceed as planned but did not confirm whether the chief curator role would continue.

Lee has been with the museum for a decade, initially as chief marketing officer before becoming assistant CEO. In mid-December, Lee will assume the role of chief executive at Medan Pasar Realty, a group involved in revitalizing a historic market area in downtown Kuala Lumpur. He will also oversee Muara Arts, a nonprofit gallery and theater that serves as an anchor for the redevelopment project. Eugene Tan, while serving as the National Gallery's chief executive, also held the CEO position at the Singapore Art Museum, a role he will maintain into the new year. Last month, both institutions confirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration and resource sharing in a statement regarding leadership changes.

Source: ARTnews