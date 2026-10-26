MENAFN - USA Art News), known as, secured his fourth overall term as Brazil's president yesterday evening, defeating rivalin a close election. Lula's victory, with nearlyof the votes, follows an initial loss in the first round of elections earlier this month, marking a significant comeback for the progressive politician.

As a founding member of Brazil's Workers' Party, Lula has historically championed policies aimed at addressing food insecurity, enhancing environmental protections, advocating for Indigenous territories and sovereignty, advancing labor rights and social equity, and reinforcing national commitment to democracy. His win is seen as a rejection of a recent rightward shift in the region.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, has publicly refused to acknowledge Lula's victory. The senior Bolsonaro was convicted of criminal conspiracy last year and sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to incite a coup following Lula's third-term win in 2022. Lula's return to power also occurs despite aggressive United States intervention tactics in Brazil's political landscape, which intensified after Donald Trump imposed a 50% import tariff on Brazilian goods in retaliation for President Bolsonaro's prosecution.

Lula's win has sparked widespread online celebration and optimism among Brazilians. The nation's distinct digital humor, responsible for globally recognized memes such as“Confused math lady” and“Please come to Brazil,” has played a notable role in the political discourse. Brazil's unfiltered meme culture, a form of free speech, has both supported the far-right in electing the senior Bolsonaro and relentlessly critiqued his presidency.

Source: Hyperallergic